Even ‘Suits’ Creator “Underestimated” Series Amid Its Newfound Streaming Success

Suits just broke another Nielsen streaming record by extending its streak atop the weekly Top 10 to 12 straight weeks. Not too bad for a show that has been off the air for four years.

The last hit from USA Network’s Blue Sky golden era, the series starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams was popular in its day, making it to nine seasons and spawning a short-lived spinoff, Pearson. It transitioned to streaming and was available on Prime Video and Peacock for years until, in an unassuming, modestly priced ($200K-$400K an episode) second-cycle non-exclusive deal, Netflix this year took in the first eight seasons of the show, sharing them with Peacock.

What followed was nothing short of a lightning in the bottle. Suits has exploded in popularity and just surpassed Ozark for the most No. 1 overall finishes in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 ever.

Even Suits creator Aaron Korsh seems a little stunned by his series’ runaway success in its second life.

“I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits,” he wrote in a retweet of Deadline’s story on the latest streaming record broken by his show. “It’s good to be the King.”

The clandestine Netflix algorithms may hold an explanation of Suits‘ surprise resurgence. It’s probably a combination of curiosity over Meghan Markle’s final role before becoming a British royal, the series’ breezy, addictive storytelling and memorable characters as well as a launch in the summer when popcorn fare has always thrived.

It is also a validation for the often-derided linear TV content and for trusting a creator years before that was accepted. Bucking decades of tradition that TV novices had to paired up with an experienced showrunner, Korsh was allowed to lead his own show. As one former USA executive said, by Episode 4, Korsh had proved he was ready.

