Even Meryl Streep can't remember all her Oscar noms

You would be forgiven for not remembering every movie that Meryl Streep has been nominated for an Oscar for.

Same goes for Meryl herself – who doesn't even recall which roles put her in contention for a little golden man.

After all, she is the most-nominated actress of all time. Out of her 20 nods, she has won three times – Supporting Actress for Kramer vs Kramer, and Best Actress for Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Academy Awards 2018 host put the Hollywood legend to the test for the best prize ever – a bonus Oscar.

While she started off well, Meryl struggled after five, and was understandably outraged when she found out that she didn't get a nod for 1988's A Cry in the Dark.

"Why?! I was robbed," she joked, before struggling to remember that she got her first ever nod for The Deer Hunter back in 1979.

Meryl didn't get that extra Oscar in the end – perhaps for the best, considering she would have to buy even more cabinet space to hold it.

We're sure plenty more nominations will be coming her way in the future, mind. She's Meryl damn Streep, after all.

The actress is currently starring alongside Tom Hanks in the timely Steven Spielberg movie The Post, where she plays Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper.

