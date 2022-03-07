Evan Rachel Wood reveals Marilyn Manson told her to 'make dinner' for him right after she had an abortion, according to a new documentary

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson. E. Charbonneau / Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood says she had an abortion while in a relationship with Marilyn Manson.

In the HBO documentary "Phoenix Rising," she said afterwards Manson told her "make me dinner."

Wood also said in the documentary that after she broke up with Manson, she attempted suicide.

Evan Rachel Wood opens up more about the alleged abuse she says she went through while in a relationship with Marilyn Manson in part two of the HBO documentary "Phoenix Rising."

In the second half of the two-part documentary, which begins airing on March 15, Wood reveals that while making the 2011 HBO miniseries "Mildred Pierce," she was pregnant with Manson's child and ultimately had an abortion.

"He flew out for the abortion. I was just so scared and sad," Wood says in the Amy Berg-directed documentary, which Insider has viewed. "I obviously believe in a woman's right to choose, but that doesn't mean it wasn't devastating."

"The second it was over [he] was like, 'Make me dinner,'" the actress continues. "And I remember being like, 'I'm supposed to be resting — my body has gone through this trauma, there's aftermath here.' And he didn't care."

Wood and Manson made their relationship public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The two were briefly engaged before their relationship ended in 2010.

Looking back on her relationship with Manson, Wood says in the documentary that Manson always had an issue with what birth control she used.

"He refused to wear a condom, ever," Wood says. "And it was very much sex on demand and it was going to cause more problems if I said no. You don't have time to use birth control when somebody's just penetrating you while you're asleep or if they've given you a pill that made you blackout."

Evan Rachel Wood. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Wood says in "Phoenix Rising" that after the abortion, she became suicidal. "I was worried that I was going to try to kill myself," she added.

Story continues

Wood tells her activist friend, Illma Gore, in a moment depicted in the documentary that she entered a mental health facility after attempting suicide. Although the "Westworld" actress did not specify in the documentary when she tried to commit suicide, she said it was after she and Manson had broken up in 2010, when she had finished being on a band's tour bus and had taken "a lot of drugs."

"I got off the bus and it just hit me the second I got off the bus, I just said, 'I'm going to die tonight. I can't go any further,'" she tells Gore in the documentary.

"I went into the bathroom and I took [a] glass and I shattered it on the floor and just started digging at my wrists as hard as I could," Wood continues. "I called my mom and I said, 'I just tried to kill myself, and I need to go to a hospital, like, immediately.'"

Marilyn Manson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In response to Wood's allegations that Manson, whose birth name is Brian Warner, told her to make him dinner following her abortion, Manson's lawyer Howard King gave Insider the following statement:

"As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore, or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same. But, then again, what else would you expect from a group who have spread falsehood after falsehood about Brian and even went as far as to forge an FBI letter to further their phony claims?"

On March 2, Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood over her allegations that he sexually abused her, calling his ex-fianceé's accusations against him "a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."

The filing also alleges that Wood and Gore "impersonated an actual agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation by forging and distributing a fictitious letter from the agent, to create the false appearance that Warner's alleged 'victims' and their families were in danger, and that there was a federal criminal investigation of Warner ongoing."

Video: R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Part one of the documentary, which airs on March 15, chronicles Woods' accusations that Manson "essentially raped her" when they filmed the music video for his 2007 song "Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)" and that she has an "M" scar on her body, near her pelvic area, that Manson gave her during their relationship.

Manson's attorney previously denied to Insider that the two had sex on set. "Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth," he said in a statement earlier this year.

Wood has previously made other allegations of abuse against Manson, including that he groomed her and he "horrifically" abused her as a teenager. Manson has denied these allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality" in a February 2021 statement posted on Instagram.

Read the original article on Insider