Evan Rachel Wood Responds to Paris Hilton's Comment Calling Millie Bobby Brown 'Hot': 'She's 15'

Age is not just a number for Evan Rachel Wood.

The Westworld actress, 32, responded to a comment that Paris Hilton left on a post Millie Bobby Brown shared Tuesday, which saw the Strangers Things star modeling a leopard-print mini dress with spaghetti straps and long dangling earrings, her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

“Same dress but v different day,” Brown captioned her snapshots.

Among the complimentary comments, Hilton, 38, dropped one that leveraged the signature catchphrase that she often used during her time on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie — “That’s hot” — plus a double heart emoji.

Wood responded simply to the heiress’ remark, reminding her of Brown’s age: “She’s 15.”

Many other commenters agreed with Wood, with one stating, “She’s only 15 chill!” and another telling the Westworld star, “You are the moral compass of modern Hollywood!”

“My daughter is 15 and doesn’t dress like this. Nor does she have friends who do,” a third wrote. “She tells me all the time that she doesn’t want to grow up too fast and I think that is few and far between sometimes in today’s kids. Let them be kids first :)”

Others jumped to Hilton’s defense, calling out her comment as a joke. As one user quipped, “Some of y’all haven’t seen The Simple Life and it shows.”

“She said ‘That’s Hot’ not ‘you’ or ‘she,’ ” another responded, specifically to Wood. “If anyone familiar with her knows that the phrase ‘that’s hot’ just basically means ‘that’s cool’ or to show appreciation for something you think is awesome.”