Evan Rachel Wood Reportedly Ends Engagement to Fiancé and Bandmate Zach Villa

The 'Westworld' star and her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate reportedly split up last month.

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance, musician Zach Villa, have called it quits.

The pair, who are also co-founders and bandmates in their electro-pop duo, Rebel and a Basketcase, ended their engagement nearly a month ago, according to multiplereports.

Wood, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday, is reportedly focusing her attention on filming the second season of her acclaimed HBO sci-fi drama, Westworld.

Wood appeared to address the news of her split on Twitter Thursday afternoon, writing, "All the single ladies," along with several praise hands emojis and a wink.

Wood and Villa announced their engagement in January after the two showed up in matching blue suits to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Wood flaunted some beautiful new hardware on her ring finger.

The pair met in 2015 when they performed together at a cabaret and soon went on to form their band.

ET has reached out to Wood's reps for comment.

Wood was previously married to actor Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son. In May 2014, the stars revealed they were separating after being married for 19 months.

