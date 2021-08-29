Evan Rachel Wood Gives Marilyn Manson the Finger in Live Performance After Kanye West Event

Evan Rachel Wood Gives Marilyn Manson the Finger in Live Performance Dedicated to Assault Survivors

Evan Rachel Wood is making her voice heard.

The three-time Golden Globe nominee, 33, subtly called out her ex and alleged abuser Marilyn Manson while performing a cover of the New Radicals' 1998 single "You Get What You Give" with her musical partner Zane Carney (of Evan + Zane) on Saturday at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

"I've been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time," she prefaced the song, which includes a reference to Manson, 52. Wood put up her middle finger as she sang his name, to which the crowd erupted into cheers.

After first opening up in 2016 about being sexually assaulted by a "significant other" and subsequently testifying in support of multiple pieces of legislation that protect survivors of sexual assault, Wood named Manson as her abuser in February.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote at the time. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

She's one of at least 15 women who have accused Manson of sexual assault. Manson has denied the allegations, which he called "horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson added.

Wood's performance came after Kanye West faced backlash for bringing Manson onstage during Thursday's listening event for his 10th studio album Donda, which dropped Sunday.

"For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up," she captioned Sunday's post.

Wood also directly referenced Manson's collaboration with West on her Instagram Story. "Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe," she wrote.

Evan Rachel Wood

Sources tell PEOPLE West, 44, intended to cause controversy by bringing the Antichrist Superstar artist onstage, as well as DaBaby, who recently faced backlash over homophobic comments.

"He knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people talking," the source told PEOPLE.

"He knows that people are going to be upset and that there will be backlash," the insider added. "He also knows that people are talking about it today when they wouldn't have been otherwise."