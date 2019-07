Evan Rachel Wood Calls Out ‘Stranger Things 3’ for Hopper’s Toxic Behavior: ‘Never Date a Guy Like This’

Click here to read the full article.

Following the July 4 debut of “Stranger Things 3” on Netflix, actress Evan Rachel Wood took to social media to call out the series for its dangerous and toxic depiction of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers’ (Winona Ryder) burgeoning romantic relationship.

“You should never date a guy like the cop from ‘Stranger Things,'” Wood warned her Twitter followers. “Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all.”

When fans of the series snapped back at Wood for overreacting to a television series, the actress responded, “Yes I am aware it’s ‘just a show’ and its set ‘in the 80s,’ even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but thats exactly my point. It’s just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.”

Wood later referenced such red flags as when Hopper yells at Joyce for rescheduling a date and the fact he begins “policing every guy” she speaks to in the season. “No thanks,” Wood added.

Hopper’s overall behavior in “Stranger Things 3” has taken many fans by surprise. The character is presented as angrier and more domineering than in previous seasons, especially when it comes to prohibiting daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from dating Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). As IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his spoiler-filled review, “Hopper trying to break up his daughter’s first romance? Ew. Hopper tricking Joyce into a date? Pass. Hopper walking around like the women in his life owe him something? No, thank you. His behavior calls to mind sexist double standards, if not overtly reinforcing them.”

“Stranger Things 3” is now streaming on Netflix.

You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe.

That is all. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019





Yes I am aware its “just a show” and its set “in the 80s” even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but thats exactly my point. Its just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 6, 2019





Also I cant not laugh at the people assuring me its just a show but correcting me on the characters name. 😑 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 6, 2019





She rescheduled the date he yelled and got in her face about while policing every guy she spoke to. No thanks. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 5, 2019





