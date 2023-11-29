Evan Ellingson's Cause Of Death Revealed

Former child actor Evan Ellingson died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, a coroner spokesperson told People on Tuesday.

Ellingson, who had a recurring role on “CSI: Miami” from 2007 to 2010 and played the son of Cameron Diaz’s character in the 2009 movie “My Sister’s Keeper,” was found dead Nov. 5 in a Fontana, California, sober-living facility, his father, Michael Ellingson, told TMZ. He was 35.

Drug paraphernalia was spotted at the scene, police sources told the entertainment outlet.

Ellingson, 35, had substance abuse issues but seemed better of late, his father said.

He had recently relapsed after being given opioids following a dental procedure, his family saidin a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

NBC NEWS -- My Sister's Keeper Movie Premiere -- Pictured: Evan Ellingson arrives on the red carpet at the My Sister's Keeper Movie Premiere on June 24, 2009 -- Photo by: Giacinta Pace/NBC NewsWire

NBC NEWS -- My Sister's Keeper Movie Premiere -- Pictured: Evan Ellingson arrives on the red carpet at the My Sister's Keeper Movie Premiere on June 24, 2009 -- Photo by: Giacinta Pace/NBC NewsWire

Ellingson’s acting career began at 10 years old when he was discovered at a Southern California skate park, leading to a commercial for Vans, the newspaper noted.

Ellingson had a recurring part on the thriller series “24” in 2007 and a starring role on the short-lived sitcom “Complete Savages” from 2004 to 2005.

He had no credits after 2010, according to IMDB.

“I never had the same (childhood) experience with my friends,” Ellingson said in 2009. “I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

Related...