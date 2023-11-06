Evan Ellingson, Former Child Actor, Dies At 35

Former child actor Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35.

Ellingson was found dead in Fontana, California, on Sunday, HuffPost has confirmed. The cause of death is still pending, according to records from the San Bernardino coroner’s office.

His father, Michael Ellingson, told TMZ his son was found at the sober living home where he had been staying.

Michael Ellingson said his son had struggled with substance misuse in the past but seemed to be in a good place recently, making his sudden death a shock to his friends and family.

Actor Evan Ellingson, pictured here in 2009, has passed away at 35.

Ellingson started acting when he was 13 and would go on to appear in TV shows including “General Hospital,” “Titus,” “That Was Then,” “Mad TV,” “Bones” and “24.”

His film credits include the movies “Walk the Talk,” “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Rules of the Game” and “The Gristle.”

Ellingson’s final film was 2009’s “My Sister’s Keeper,” playing Cameron Diaz’s character’s son.

His last acting credit was for a 2010 episode of “CSI: Miami.” He played the character Kyle Harmon in 18 episodes over three seasons of the show.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

