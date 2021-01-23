Eva Mendes Took a Step Back from Social Media After Her Daughter Said She 'Was on the Phone Too Much'

Eva Mendes is opening up about a recent realization she had while parenting her two young daughters.

The Hitch star shared an Instagram post on Saturday with some parenting advice, providing a recent anecdote from her personal life in the caption.

"Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy," read the post, originally from Twitter account Latinx Parenting. "Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you."

"Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child," the post concluded.

Calling the message an "important reminder," Mendes said she experienced the aha moment when one of her daughters mentioned that she was using her phone a lot.

"I haven't posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," Mendes captioned the post. "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she's a kid, of course she'd take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it's not personal."

"So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I'd be mindful. I realized that just because I'm always home with them doesn't mean I'm always present. ❤️," the mom of two added.

Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, with Ryan Gosling, recently hinted that she may return to acting sooner than later after taking a break to raise the girls.

"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn't go away, it just shifted onto the children," Mendes said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in October.

"I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them," she said. "And, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."