Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Adopt New Dog: 'The Newest Member of Our Family'

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have added a furry friend to their family!

On Wednesday, the Hitch actress, 45, announced that she and her longtime partner, 38, had adopted a Doberman puppy named Lucho from the Friends for Life Rescue Network.

“Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a scenic photo of herself with her arms lovingly wrapped around her new pooch. “We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork.”

Mendes finished by encouraging her followers to adopt other animals from rescue groups and noted that if they were unable to do so, donating to the nonprofit organization she found Lucho at was also another great way to show support.

“If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home,” she said. “If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit… Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize ❤️”

Lucho, who previously went by Apollo, was born in mid-November 2018 at the rescue organization, Friends for Life founder Jacqueline Santiago tells PEOPLE.

His mom, Athena, had been listed for free on the “Offer Up” app (a mobile marketplace similar to eBay or Craiglist) in “poor condition” and was recused by the organization just two weeks shy of giving birth, Santiago says.