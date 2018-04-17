Eva Longoria honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The actress and one of the founder’s of the Time’s Up initiative dedicated the star to women and Latino communities.

Time’s Up co-founder Eva Longoria dedicated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to women and Latino communities.

The actress and philanthropist was joined by speakers Anna Faris, Felicity Huffman and Ricky Martin, as well as friend Victoria Beckham, at the Los Angeles ceremony on Monday.

View photos Front from left, Leron Gubler, Eva Longoria, and Mitch O’Farrell, back from left, Felicity Huffman, Anna Faris, Ricky Martin unveil the Eva Longoria star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Willy Sanjuan/AP) More

Longoria, 43, recounted how she moved to the city 20 years ago and dreamed of one day having a star.

“I feel like I’m still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas, who had a really big dream,” a heavily pregnant Longoria said.

“I just want to say as a woman and a Latina I represent a lot of communities and I want to tell all those communities that this isn’t my star this is our star.”

The actress is expecting her first child, reported to be a boy, with her husband, businessman Jose Baston.

Faris said she instantly recognised Longoria as a “force of nature” when they met on the set of Overboard last year.

View photos Eva Longoria (centre) with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez (Willy Sanjuan/AP) More

She also paid tribute to Longoria as an “inspiration” as a producer and an entrepreneur, adding: “Anything you set your mind to, you accomplish.”

Desperate Housewives’ co-star Huffman said: “She is kind to everyone and she is hopeful for the world.

“And in these times when cynicism is confused with wisdom, clarity and reason, Eva stands with her feet firmly planted in courage faith and compassion.

“Eva provides the light for so many of us – she actually is the light.”

Martin said the greatest attribute of the “incredible woman” is her kindness and work off camera.

View photos Melanie Griffith hugs Eva Longoria on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Willy Sanjuan/AP) More

Among her activism, Longoria was one of the leading Hollywood women to launch the Time’s Up initiative in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative aims to tackle inequality in all workplaces and has a defence fund for women to fund legal battles.

Other stars to attend the revealing of the 2,634th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame were Melanie Griffith and William H Macy.