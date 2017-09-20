Eva Longoria, Fifth Harmony, and More Celebs React to Devastating Mexico Earthquake

Celebrities are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico's state of Puebla on Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, this is the deadliest quake to hit Mexico since 1985. Over 100 people have died as a result of Tuesday's earthquake, which was felt about 76 miles southeast in Mexico City.

As news of the earthquake spread, Eva Longoria, Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and more stars took to social media to send well wishes and lend their support.

"What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone," Longoria tweeted alongside a picture of the Mexican flag.

What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone. pic.twitter.com/qnSRB5n0PD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 19, 2017

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal took to Twitter to ask if anyone had any information about his father, José Ángel García, whom he couldn't get in contact with. The Mozart in the Jungle star then gave an update, saying, "They told me that my dad is okay. In some zones there is no power, telephone connection or cell phone reception. Thank you for your support."

He later tweeted, "My dad is safe and sound. Thank you all for your support. I thank you with all my heart."

Queridos: me dijeron que mi papá está bien. En algunas zonas no hay luz, ni teléfono ni señal buena de teléfono móvil. Gracias por su apoyo — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) September 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Luna, also a Mexico native, tweeted, "My family and I are safe. Thank you for your messages and good wishes." The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star urged people to stop uploading pictures and video to free up cell phone reception and to not block the streets in order to help the ambulances and rescue vehicles.

Director Guillermo del Toro offered to help others via his Twitter account. "Anyone in Mexico who needs to post an urgent messages can do so through my account. Just add @RealGDT and I will [retweet]," he wrote.

A cualquiera en Mexico que necesite publicar mensajes urgentes puede hacerlo por medio de mi cuenta. Solo agregue @RealGDT y yo apoyare. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 19, 2017

Con #México en estos duros momentos. Mucha fuerza también a nuestros hermanos que sufren la amenaza del huracán #María. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 19, 2017

Mexico.... my heart is with u, sending prayers and love — Fergie (@Fergie) September 19, 2017

Sending all of my love to the people of #Mexico today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for #MexicoCity — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2017

Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico: https://t.co/4ey05HBiQvpic.twitter.com/mUPTClkXh5 — COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017

To everyone affected by the earthquake in Mexico, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please be safe — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 19, 2017

Mexico City has always welcomed us with open arms... All our love and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/N6IyOYA8Cn — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) September 19, 2017

Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017

