CUMBERLAND – Eva Franco, 18, was crowned Miss Day of Portugal R.I. 2024 on May 19 at the Clube Juventude Lusitana Hall in Cumberland Hall.

Franco, who represented the Clube Juventude Lusitana, also won the Miss Photogenic award.

Serena da Rosa, 14, who represented the Sportinguistas RI, was crowned Miss Junior Day of Portugal R.I. 2024, while Julia Martins, 9, who represented the Clube Sport União Madeirense, was crowned Miss Mini Juvenile Day of Portugal R.I. 2024.

Martins and da Rosa also won the Miss Photogenic awards in their respective categories.

The People’s Choice Awards went to Julia Martins, 9; Sabrina Bordalo, 13; and Nikki Bordalo, 14.

The contestants were judged on presentation, talent, and knowledge of Portuguese culture.

The winners will ride in the Day of Portugal RI parade to take place on June 9 in Downtown Providence and make appearances at events throughout the year.

The pageant was organized by Suzette Vieira Marques, who competed as Mrs. East Providence in 2013 and placed as a finalist in the Mrs. Rhode Island America pageant.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Eva Franco crowned Miss Day of Portugal R.I. 2024