Europeans Started The "American Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme In 2023, And These Pictures Would Literally Rock Americans' Worlds
A couple of days ago, we posted the funniest "European mind can't comprehend" memes of 2023.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz
— cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023
Because we're an equal opportunity website, we're back with the funniest "American mind can't comprehend" memes of the year.
Here are the best of the best:
1.
The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/3Ae73X9SXJ
— Dean 🏴🇬🇧 (@mydoctrinesays) December 6, 2023
2.
the American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ESlF8w8onM
— douglas jones 🇵🇸🔻 (@fathermcclendon) November 8, 2023
3.
The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/XYAFdRsNGB
— Chris Arnade 🐢🐱🚌 (@Chris_arnade) October 12, 2023
4.
the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ZxXB2wx28R
— merle (@rottenbrunette) September 18, 2023
5.
The American mind can’t comprehend that.This entire cart - €69.12 ($75) pic.twitter.com/sd4X8r2X6l
— Lior Vaknin (@vakninliorcom) December 1, 2023
6.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/NCRtMR9ZBO
— Max (@Max_i_mm) September 9, 2023
7.
The american mind can‘t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/fKKzedlRMb
— Max Penk (@mptv) September 9, 2023
8.
9.
The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/tw7z6U20NC
— Indy (@Indianajason2) September 9, 2023
10.
The American mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/1gUC3l53Ah pic.twitter.com/occFXuzrJP
— Ida Ladd 🇬🇧 (@ida_ladd) September 19, 2023
11.
the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/owtvhfmwwi pic.twitter.com/LlvLUomjLD
— Squalo (@Squalo781) September 5, 2023
12.
the american mind can't comprehend that pic.twitter.com/hnHi0lzV6S
— everybody B on my D (@dalizardgod) October 11, 2023
13.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/evDV5EBCqn
— ✰M✰ (@hotdoggalore) September 11, 2023
14.
The American mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/WweWsSWddH
— SJ (@seanackley) September 20, 2023
15.
The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/XwjQQ8OtUJ pic.twitter.com/kQL67laTjg
— Joanna (@Durkbot) September 6, 2023
16.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/GyYX5QEDYO
— Tråvīšßäxtęr (@T_BAX) November 12, 2023
17.
The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/vicegbDdzl
— Eidetic Eye (@eideticeye) November 22, 2023
18.
The American mind can’t comprehend this being $3.50 pic.twitter.com/yc4t3VKO0A
— uhhhh is this thing on? (@mattnoahg) November 28, 2023
19.
The American mind can’t comprehend. pic.twitter.com/0S302aVRj3
— Ian Boyle (@IanWBoyle) November 29, 2023
20.
The American mind can’t comprehend thisIt does not go pusssshhhhht pic.twitter.com/yYyXWlHnYl
— upandtotheright⚖️🚽 (@upandtotherigh5) November 29, 2023
21.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Znx708fHc6
— Yunt (@TraderYunt) September 14, 2023
22.
the American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/LzkXg3xuA2 pic.twitter.com/aEsw9e4mZA
— Heinz (@HeinzUK) September 8, 2023
23.
The American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/4cKbYjiBdi
— Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) September 10, 2023
24.
The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/XJDnXqrS6F
— John Keel (@keel_gnutp) September 11, 2023
Andrew Holt / Getty Images/ Twitter: @keel_gnutp
25.
The American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vmBHbuiD8q
— 𝕃 ∈ 🍓 (@LucyDavinhart) September 11, 2023
26.
the american mind cannot comprehend this… pic.twitter.com/L2vb9uHMwS
— hammy. (@iamhamesh) September 13, 2023
27.
the american mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/ohpk8vE6XP pic.twitter.com/xmOj5TkKOq
— Concord Dom (@ConcordD0m) September 4, 2023
inxti / Shutterstock/ Twitter: @ConcordD0m
28.
"The American mind cannot comprehend this" pic.twitter.com/r2mFqKJooD
— 🇩🇪Nivka🌸 (@Animuwrangel) September 13, 2023
29.
The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/vaYvejI7oP
— Walter Deleon (@WalterDeleonDC) September 17, 2023
30.
the american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/eotr01mhvU
— Markiplier and 100 others (@MaiPaiRai) September 17, 2023
31.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/ke8ru8BRmY
— Jesse Martin (@motleydev) September 21, 2023
32.
The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/dvSs1JTKDs
— sM0k3sT4k (@smokestak) September 5, 2023
33.
The American mind can't comprehend this image pic.twitter.com/Sir6C66ew8
— Vape Smoker 420 (@vapesmoker420) April 14, 2023
34.
The American mind cannot comprehend bike racks such as these. pic.twitter.com/TZG02f2vY6
— Josiah (@JosiahParry) September 17, 2023
35.
the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/zr7lm2SZbC
— ellie 🍂 // (@villanelliee) September 10, 2023
36. And lastly...
The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/r38oVJKf2I
— 🎄🎅 Santa Davie 🎅 🎄 (@linusalf) September 15, 2023