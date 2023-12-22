Europeans Started The "American Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme In 2023, And These Pictures Would Literally Rock Americans' Worlds

A couple of days ago, we posted the funniest "European mind can't comprehend" memes of 2023.

the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023

Twitter: @coldhealing

Because we're an equal opportunity website, we're back with the funniest "American mind can't comprehend" memes of the year.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Here are the best of the best:

1.

The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/3Ae73X9SXJ — Dean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@mydoctrinesays) December 6, 2023

Twitter: @mydoctrinesays

2.

the American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ESlF8w8onM — douglas jones 🇵🇸🔻 (@fathermcclendon) November 8, 2023

Twitter: @fathermcclendon

3.

The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/XYAFdRsNGB — Chris Arnade 🐢🐱🚌 (@Chris_arnade) October 12, 2023

Twitter: @Chris_arnade

4.

the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ZxXB2wx28R — merle (@rottenbrunette) September 18, 2023

Twitter: @rottenbrunette

5.

The American mind can’t comprehend that.This entire cart - €69.12 ($75) pic.twitter.com/sd4X8r2X6l — Lior Vaknin (@vakninliorcom) December 1, 2023

Twitter: @vakninliorcom

6.

The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/NCRtMR9ZBO — Max (@Max_i_mm) September 9, 2023

Twitter: @Max_i_mm

7.

The american mind can‘t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/fKKzedlRMb — Max Penk (@mptv) September 9, 2023

Twitter: @mptv

8.

9.

The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/tw7z6U20NC — Indy (@Indianajason2) September 9, 2023

Twitter: @Indianajason2

10.

Twitter: @ida_ladd

11.

Twitter: @Squalo781

12.

the american mind can't comprehend that pic.twitter.com/hnHi0lzV6S — everybody B on my D (@dalizardgod) October 11, 2023

Twitter: @dalizardgod

13.

The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/evDV5EBCqn — ✰M✰ (@hotdoggalore) September 11, 2023

Twitter: @hotdoggalore

14.

The American mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/WweWsSWddH — SJ (@seanackley) September 20, 2023

Twitter: @seanackley

15.

Twitter: @Durkbot

16.

The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/GyYX5QEDYO — Tråvīšßäxtęr (@T_BAX) November 12, 2023

Twitter: @T_BAX

17.

The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/vicegbDdzl — Eidetic Eye (@eideticeye) November 22, 2023

Twitter: @eideticeye

18.

The American mind can’t comprehend this being $3.50 pic.twitter.com/yc4t3VKO0A — uhhhh is this thing on? (@mattnoahg) November 28, 2023

Twitter: @mattnoahg

19.

The American mind can’t comprehend. pic.twitter.com/0S302aVRj3 — Ian Boyle (@IanWBoyle) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @IanWBoyle

20.

The American mind can’t comprehend thisIt does not go pusssshhhhht pic.twitter.com/yYyXWlHnYl — upandtotheright⚖️🚽 (@upandtotherigh5) November 29, 2023

Twitter: @upandtotherigh5

21.

The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Znx708fHc6 — Yunt (@TraderYunt) September 14, 2023

Twitter: @TraderYunt

22.

Twitter: @HeinzUK

23.

The American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/4cKbYjiBdi — Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) September 10, 2023

Twitter: @HiddenYorkshire

24.

The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/XJDnXqrS6F — John Keel (@keel_gnutp) September 11, 2023

Andrew Holt / Getty Images/ Twitter: @keel_gnutp

25.

The American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vmBHbuiD8q — 𝕃 ∈ 🍓 (@LucyDavinhart) September 11, 2023

Twitter: @LucyDavinhart

26.

the american mind cannot comprehend this… pic.twitter.com/L2vb9uHMwS — hammy. (@iamhamesh) September 13, 2023

Twitter: @iamhamesh

27.

inxti / Shutterstock/ Twitter: @ConcordD0m

28.

Twitter: @Animuwrangel

29.

The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/vaYvejI7oP — Walter Deleon (@WalterDeleonDC) September 17, 2023

Twitter: @WalterDeleonDC

30.

the american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/eotr01mhvU — Markiplier and 100 others (@MaiPaiRai) September 17, 2023

Twitter: @MaiPaiRai

31.

The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/ke8ru8BRmY — Jesse Martin (@motleydev) September 21, 2023

Twitter: @motleydev

32.

The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/dvSs1JTKDs — sM0k3sT4k (@smokestak) September 5, 2023

Twitter: @smokestak

33.

The American mind can't comprehend this image pic.twitter.com/Sir6C66ew8 — Vape Smoker 420 (@vapesmoker420) April 14, 2023

Twitter: @vapesmoker420

34.

The American mind cannot comprehend bike racks such as these. pic.twitter.com/TZG02f2vY6 — Josiah (@JosiahParry) September 17, 2023

Twitter: @JosiahParry

35.

the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/zr7lm2SZbC — ellie 🍂 // (@villanelliee) September 10, 2023

Twitter: @villanelliee

36. And lastly...

The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/r38oVJKf2I — 🎄🎅 Santa Davie 🎅 🎄 (@linusalf) September 15, 2023

Twitter: @linusalf