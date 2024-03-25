‘Euphoria’ Season 3 delayed as HBO hopes for late 2025 return

The show may go on for “Euphoria,” but not anytime soon.

Filming for the third season of the 9-time Emmy-winning HBO drama series, which premiered in 2019 and concluded its sophomore season in early 2022, has been paused because creator Sam Levinson is reportedly still tinkering with the scripts.

The cast has been given permission to take on other acting work in the meantime, Deadline reported Monday.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the premium cable network said in a statement. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Unidentified sources told the outlet that filming is expected to begin within the next couple of months, though no start date has been outlined.

Based on an Israeli teen drama, “Euphoria” catapulted Zendaya into stardom. The former Disney star made history by winning two Emmys for her role as narrator and drug addict Rue Bennett.

Other breakout stars include Colman Domingo, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and “Saltburn” heartthrob Jacob Elordi.

The show — which follows a group of high schoolers navigating drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media and relationships — has experienced its own off-screen drama.

Rising star Angus Cloud, who played kindly drug dealer Fezco, died at age 25 in September 2023. The coroner’s office later determined the cause of death was “acute intoxication” due to cocaine, methamphetamine, benzodiazepines and fentanyl.

A year earlier, Barbie Ferreira announced her exit from the show amid rumors of any on-set tension with Levinson.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys said in November that the series would be back in 2025.

It just may be later in the year than initially anticipated.

