Eugene Levy says 'American Pie' fanfare 'got a bit tedious': 'People would bring me apple pie every time I went into a restaurant'

Eugene Levy is glad he's more famous for Schitt's Creek than American Pie these days. (Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Eugene Levy says being best known these days as the patriarch of the Rose family on Schitt's Creek, is a welcome change from the nonstop attention he received after American Pie.

The legendary actor and comedian, 76, opened up to the Guardian about being associated with the 1999 teen film, in which his character's son, played by Jason Biggs, was caught in sticky sexual situation with an apple pie.

"The American Pie thing got a bit tedious. People would bring me apple pie every time I went into a restaurant or to a wedding," Levy revealed. "Which is kind of funny, but it did happen a lot."

Levy is now hosting the travel series The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+. During the interview he reflected on his work as a co-writer and performer in Christopher Guest's iconic fake documentaries, including Best in Show and A Mighty Wind. Despite the films' success — not to mention the career resurgence of co-star Jennifer Coolidge, whom Levy called a "very funny, quirky, beautiful person," thanks to White Lotus — the Canadian comedian doesn't think they'll be making more.

"Our last one was For Your Consideration back in 2006," Levy shared. "Our fake documentaries — Chris [Guest] always hated the term 'mockumentary' because we’re not mocking, it’s more affectionate than that — but they were getting a little cookie-cutter in terms of story. Everything was kind of the same, except we just changed the subject. At a certain point, that becomes predictable. In the interim, so many television shows have picked up that form and just destroyed it."

That said, Levy's still got a soft spot for the Guest crew.

"Funnily enough, a lot of the cast just got together in San Francisco for a reunion event, marking the 20th anniversary of A Mighty Wind. There was music, laughter, a lot of fun," he said.