Euclid High School principal seeing benefits with Culture Playbook

Sep. 3—Sometimes you have to press pause.

That's according to Corey Russell, the principal of Euclid High School, who believes taking a moment to oneself can help overcome larger problems in the future.

Russell saw a need to reconsider how his school was approaching discipline within its halls, and now after introducing a new way to approach difficult situations he's seen an improvement — even within his staff.

"The first thing is our kids, and our teachers are really starting to press pause," Russell said.

"What press pause means is, like back in the day we would say 'stop and think,' but what press pause is to give yourself that opportunity to make a good choice. And we want to instill that discipline in our students.

"So, I am seeing people, teachers, administrators, parents, my secretary of staff, I'm literally seeing people press pause," he said. "Or they will say 'you know Mr. Russell; I should have pressed pause before I did that.'"

The Culture Playbook outlines ways that everyone can help create a "culture where all Euclid High School stakeholders consistently engage in behaviors that help us prepare students to reach their full potential."

One of those ways is the looking at the 20-square-feet around each person.

According to the Culture Playbook, the way each person reacts within their 20 square feet is the basis of what makes of the rest of the school. Small acts of positivity can lead to a healthier overall culture for the school and the public that interacts with it.

"We came up with the Culture Playbook because it was a document that all Euclid stakeholders could live by," Russell said. "Teachers, administrators, parents, we all sat around, and the biggest thing was finding that commonality amongst all groups.

"Because what I'm looking for is not only to have, you know, just students and teachers to live by a code but to really create a code for all of us," he added. "Because all those groups are at football games, basketball games, they come to our big show. So how are all of us going to interact with each other?"

For now, Russell hopes that students and everyone can "Get Involved" in their community, "Do the Right thing" by holding themselves accountable, and "Be Adaptable" by being flexible in their interactions.