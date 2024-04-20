ETSU freshman turns local child’s story into a song

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Samson Ayers, a 10-year-old from Jonesborough, has been in and out of hospitals since he was only 2. Due to his medical needs, Samson and his family make trips to Cincinnati, where he became involved with the Karit’s Heart Foundation.

“Kari’s Heart Foundation nominated him to the Sing Me a Story Foundation, where he could put his love for animals and his humor into a story,” said Samson’s mother, Melissa.

The Sing Me a Story Foundation partners with organizations that serve children in need and allow them to write and illustrate stories about anything.

Interactive dinosaur event, Jurassic Quest, returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

Samson chose to write a story about his dog, Coal, who became the most wanted dog in America.

“My story is about a dog named Coal who ends up going on a crazy adventure to find some dog treats in Washington [D.C],” said Samson. “And he ended up coming upon the U.S. Constitution and, let’s say, [he] ruined it.”

After the story was written, it was passed on to Julian Rios, a freshman at ETSU.

“Back in October, Dr. [Alan] Stevens, my music director, he went to me just after class one day,” said Rios. “He said, ‘I have a project for you, do you want to do it?’ And I said, ‘well yes, of course.'”

Rios began writing the piece with the help of his professors. Rios said that while he has written pieces before, this one is truly different.

“I don’t know what to equate it to,” said Rios. “But it’s very exciting to think, you know, I helped bring this kid’s dream to the big stage in front of a couple hundred people.”

The audience heard Samson’s story in its entirety before the song began. To Samson and Melissa, this experience was like no other.

“I mean, it;s an amazing once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Melissa.

“[It’s] wonderful,” said Samson.

Samson’s story, “Coal: The Most Wanted Dog in The World,” can be found on the Sing Me a Story website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.