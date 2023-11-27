Estranged Husband Accused of Murdering Texas Mom as She Was Gathering Her Possessions to Leave Him

A GoFundMe page described Hilda Gurrola as someone who was "the life of the party"

Go Fund Me Hilda Gurrola

Texas authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of his wife who was getting ready to leave him.

Police allege Luis Pardo, 38, stabbed his estranged wife, 34-year-old mother of three Hilda Gurrola, in their Balch Springs home before he fled the scene.

The Nov. 21 alleged attack was witnessed by her 3-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew, Gurrola’s sister Gricelda told FOX4.

"She didn’t want to be with him anymore,” the sister said. “She didn’t feel like the love was there anymore, that his character had changed so much, and that she just didn’t want to do it anymore."

Gricelda told WFAA that Gurrola and her three kids had moved out the week prior to her death but had gone back with a sister and other family members to pick up a few items.

Balch Springs Police Department/Faceb- Luis Pardo

Gurrola’s sister Maricela alleged her sister was attacked when Pardo lured her back inside the home.

“I just heard my sister scream four times, and I ran as fast as I could,” Maricela told NBC5.

According to police, Pardo’s pickup was later found in El Paso, FOX4 reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“He has not been arrested at this time,” a spokesperson for the Balch Springs Police Department tells PEOPLE.

A GoFundMe page described Gurrola as someone who was “the life of the party.”

“The fun, silly, crazy, strong, and loving one,” it reads. “She leaves behind an empty space in our hearts. Her daughters and her son are left without their mommy. Our parents left without one of their daughters, us without one of our pieces of our sister puzzle.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 and contact Detective Sergeant Traughber #547 at 469-853-2670 or via email at traughber547@balchspringspd.com

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.