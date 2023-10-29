Essex art exhibition features father and son's work side by side

A photographer who is displaying his pictures alongside his father's artwork says the experience is "just magic".

Taz Brotherton from Manningtree, Essex and his father Jim, will have their paintings and pictures on display.

Mr Brotherton is self-taught and says photographing landscapes is what "makes him tick".

He said: "To do something like this with my dad is just magic. I never thought in a million years I would be sharing an exhibition with him."

The exhibition, held at NaviStitch Art Gallery in Manningtree, will feature Taz Brotherton's landscape photography and in the room next door his father's abstract art will be on display.

He said: "I'm really thrilled to kind of have him alongside me and we can have a laugh together while we're there... I'm really looking forward to it."

Getting out into nature with his camera is something Mr Brotherton says is like "therapy" to him

The photographer's portfolio includes landscapes, to weddings and new-born baby shoots but it is getting out into nature that he prefers the most.

"The thing that really does make me tick is landscapes... it's a therapy for me, getting outdoors, going for a walk just me and the camera. Waking up early for sunrise, getting out the house, there's no better feeling for me," he said.

His father Jim, who goes by the artist name Mattréss, has been painting since the 1980s but picked up the paintbrush four years ago to create abstract pieces.

"He's never really believed in himself, he's never really pushed it," said his son, "but he's so so talented when it comes to putting the brush to the canvas.

"He was 70 in January... any opportunity like this is just magic. I never thought in a million years I would be sharing an exhibition with him."

The show runs from Wednesday 1 to Saturday 11 November.

