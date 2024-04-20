ESPN Game Show Star Howie Schwab Dead At 63

Howie Schwab, TV personality and star of ESPN game show “Stump the Schwab,” has died at age 63.

Schwab’s death was first announced Saturday on X by sports commentator Dick Vitale. Vitale noted that Schwab had been experiencing “various health issues” but had been “feeling good” when the two last saw each other.

ESPN confirmed the news, citing Schwab’s family.

So sad to learn of the passing of my loyal dedicated buddy @howieschwab - he was recently at my home . Had various health issues but was feeling good when he visited .May he please RIP pic.twitter.com/mbkiZ9h5cg — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 20, 2024

The ESPN producer and sports trivia whiz was well known for “Stump the Schwab,” in which contestants would try to best Schwab’s sports knowledge for a cash jackpot. The show ran from 2004 to 2006.

On social media, tributes to Schwab poured in from friends and colleagues, with many remembering his kindness and professional prowess.

One of my dearest and best friends @howieschwab has passed. This was unexpected as we just talked a few days ago and made plans together for June. He commented on a tweet of mine only 5 short hours ago. This man was the kindest and most giving soul I know. RIP my buddy 😢🙏🏼😢 — Bill Krackomberger (@BillKrackman) April 20, 2024

So sad to hear of Howie Schwab’s passing this morning. I talked to him twice this past week & knew he was struggling physically. As kind a soul as you will ever meet. And, a ESPN Hall of Famer. RIP “Stump The Schwab” pic.twitter.com/Fyl2nOLDm0 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 20, 2024

RIP @howieschwab You were a special person. Always giving. Thanks for always checking in. You loved your job and your people. I am sure Barry & u had a great reunion. Praying for his family!!! #espnlegendpic.twitter.com/7Re7IXbwnw — Maureen Lindsey (@molindsey) April 20, 2024

Good morning everyone. It is with tremendous sadness that I need to relay the news that Howie Schwab has died. He was a beloved friend and recently what a big part of our @DrivingTheLine family. We are absolutely gutted this morning as we spoke on Thursday and in true Howie… pic.twitter.com/CnvCA6qU8t — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) April 20, 2024

RIP to the man with all the sports knowledge @howieschwab. He was kind to me for years and became a big OVW fun, writing me often after watching shows online.



Prayers to him and his family https://t.co/Q2i58il3ZI — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 20, 2024

RIP to a legend @howieschwab. We can all agree Stump the Schwab was an all-time show. When he jumped into bracket forecasts for Fox and I was in the early days of hosting Shootaround trying to find guests, Howie always said yes and was giving of his time. A great and kind person. pic.twitter.com/Xco6TQf3ZE — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 20, 2024

I started my ESPN career 19 years ago in @ESPNStatsInfo, a department Howie Schwab basically created.



He was always very kind to me, with nice and encouraging words, even long after he was no longer with ESPN.



Rest easy, legend. https://t.co/ih7PUyHtam — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) April 20, 2024