ESPN Game Show Star Howie Schwab Dead At 63

Hilary Hanson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Howie Schwab, TV personality and star of ESPN game show “Stump the Schwab,” has died at age 63.

Schwab’s death was first announced Saturday on X by sports commentator Dick Vitale. Vitale noted that Schwab had been experiencing “various health issues” but had been “feeling good” when the two last saw each other.

ESPN confirmed the news, citing Schwab’s family.

The ESPN producer and sports trivia whiz was well known for “Stump the Schwab,” in which contestants would try to best Schwab’s sports knowledge for a cash jackpot. The show ran from 2004 to 2006.

On social media, tributes to Schwab poured in from friends and colleagues, with many remembering his kindness and professional prowess.