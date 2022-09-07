Erin Moriarty Speaks Out Against Misogynistic ‘The Boys’ Fans Hating Starlight: I Feel ‘Silenced’ and ‘Dehumanized’

“The Boys” star Erin Moriarty is taking a stand against fans of the Amazon superhero show who criticize her character, Annie January aka Starlight.

On Tuesday night, Moriarty reposted a fan article titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys Fans” to her Instagram account. Written by Instagram user @butcherscanary, the piece points out the misogynistic hate that Starlight, and therefore Moriarty, has received via subreddits and social media during her time on “The Boys.”

More from Variety

“The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings,” the article reads. “But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not. The torment doesn’t end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off.”

The post continues, “Whilst I’m sure her male colleagues have endured unjust criticism, the obsession with her looks and the extent of objectification is unmatched.”

In the caption of the post, Moriarty said that she has felt “silenced” and “dehumanized” by the rampant criticism of her character and appearance.

“I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up — we change & evolve mentally AND physically),” Moriarty wrote. “So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart — I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours.”

Story continues

Moriarty finished the post by saying, “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Many of Moriarty’s “The Boys” co-stars commented messages of support on the post, including Antony Starr, who wrote: “Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining.”

Jack Quaid commented, “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.