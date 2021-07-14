Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi is now under a conservatorship, new court documents reveal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, is now under a conservatorship.
The 82-year-old's younger brother Robert filed official letters of conservatorship in court Monday.
Court records cited a "major neurocognitive disorder" for the reason for the conservatorship.
Tom Girardi, a former attorney and estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, is now under a conservatorship.
His younger brother Robert filed official letters of conservatorship in court Monday, making Robert the 82-year-old's conservator.
Court records obtained by People cited a "major neurocognitive disorder" for the reason for the conservatorship.
Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, a former lawyer who is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients, in November.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Read the original article on Insider