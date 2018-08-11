Erika Christensen Welcomes Second Daughter Polly — Who Came So Quickly Dad Cole Delivered Her!

Erika Christensen just entered round 2 of Parenthood!

The actress, who turns 36 later this month, and husband Cole Maness have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Polly Maness, on Friday, Aug. 10.

“It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because baby girl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself,” Christensen announced on Instagram along with the photo of her cradling her newborn alongside husband Cole.

“My fault entirely as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too,” the new mom said.

“You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. … So epic. 9:21 a.m. (we think) at 7 lbs. 8 oz. (we think). Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful,” Christensen shared.

Parenthood alum Christensen revealed in May that she and Maness — who are also parents to daughter Shane, 2 – were expecting their second child, sharing two photos of herself in an Instagram post.

First, she wore a red jumpsuit, secondly donning a red-hot, floor-length fitted dress. In the second photo, the actress cradles her bump as she stands in front of a rack of glamorous clothes.

“ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets,” she captioned the post, adding in an accompanying Instagram Story, “(And I didn’t just eat a burrito.)”

In June, Christensen accidentally let it slip that she was expecting a girl while speaking to reporters at the Max Mara Celebration for Alexandra Shipp, 2018 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient.

After teasing that she knew the baby’s sex but wasn’t going to reveal it just yet — “It’s fun to have secrets,” she said — Christensen let her guard down while talking about her daughter Shane becoming a big sister.

“She seems to grasp [it]. My mom got her a T-shirt that says, ‘Big sister.’ She seems to grasp that there’s a baby in here. She’s giving the baby some kisses. Hopefully the little one will learn a lot from her sister,” the star shared, realizing that she had unintentionally announced she was having another girl. “Oh, well, there you go.”