Erie Art Museum features 75 works for Nicole & Harry Martin Spring Show

A sign that the seasons are about to change is the start of the Erie Art Museum's Spring Show.

The show is open to any artists living, working or studying within 250 miles of Erie. Seventy-five works by nearly that many artists will be featured in this year's show, including paintings, photographs, graphics, sculpture and fiber.

How do I see the Spring Show?

The opening reception for the Nicole & Harry Martin Spring Show will be Friday, just four days before the Spring Equinox, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 20 E. Fifth St.

The opening will celebrate the artists and feature awards and special programming at 7 p.m., plus light refreshments, a cash bar and more, according to the museum's website.

The cost to attend the reception is the same as for regular museum admission: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and free for ages 16 and younger and museum members.

Regular museum hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

The Spring Show will run through Aug. 9.

Who is this year's juror?

Tanya Aguiñiga, of Los Angeles, is an artist, designer, and craftsperson who works with traditional craft materials like natural fibers and collaborates with other artists and activists to create sculptures, installations, performances and community-based art projects, according to her website. Born in San Diego, she was raised in Tijuana, Mexico.

Aguiñiga was expected to speak Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the William P. Alexander Music Center on PennWest's Edinboro campus. For more information, visit www.pennwest.edu/news/art-spring-show-edinboro-2024.

