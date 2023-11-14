Erie Anime-Fest promises cosplay, celebrities, video games, trivia, vendors, more

If you like anime, you'll want to put the newly announced Erie Anime-Fest on your calendar.

This event will be coming to town in early 2024.

Here's what you need to know to plan to go:

When is it?

Erie Anime-Fest will take place March 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites Conference Center, 8040-A Perry Highway, Summit Township.

What will it have?

The event website said the fest is striving to be Pennsylvania’s best and truest anime convention featuring fandoms of multiple genres. It will have an anime video game tournament, anime trivia for prizes, an anime lip sync contest, a cosplay contest, anime industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities, and vendors and exhibitors of anime candy, magazines, toys, video games, anime manga, cosplay, artwork sketches, apparel and jewelry, according to the website. It listed voice actors Jeremy Inman and Kent Williams as guests so far. Carmine De Santo is the show manager.

Fringe Knight: Erie, meet your superhero

How do I get tickets?

Admission is $20 for adults and free for a child age 11 and younger with an adult ticket purchase. Tickets for additional children are $10.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

For more information, visit http://erieanimefest.com.

Also coming in 2024: John Mellencamp bringing 'Live and In Person' tour to Erie's Warner Theatre

Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie Anime-Fest offers cosplay, celebrities, trivia, more in 2024