Eric Trump Tries Bragging About His Father—and Gets Brutally Roasted

Eric Trump really wants to praise his father Donald Trump, and on a podcast episode over the weekend, his flattery went over the top.

Speaking on the X22 Report, which has been banned from YouTube and other social media sites for promoting QAnon conspiracies, Trump said his father’s greatest accomplishment is his “unvarnished honesty.”

“I think my father will go down, maybe his greatest accomplishment will actually be kind of the unvarnished honesty that he’s really taken toward the whole system,” the younger Trump said.

Eric Trump said he thinks history will remember his father’s greatest trait as his “unvarnished honesty.” pic.twitter.com/WrzDJECias — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 24, 2024

And he was immediately taken to task.

Twitter Screenshot @BettyBowers: Someone tell Eric that I just checked my thesaurus and "unvarnished" is not a synonym for "nonexistent."

Twitter screenshot @rr_edmonds: If only we lived in the age of miracles where liars were struck by lightning.

Twitter screenshot @RedHibiscus23: Wrong, his father will be horribly remembered as a dishonest traitor

Twitter screenshot: @bobby82719470 Such a huge lie it’s kinda funny. ����

Donald Trump’s lying is well-established, with many sites tracking his extensive falsehoods for years. About 76 percent of the 1,000 fact checks Politifact has conducted on him came back false, and The Washington Post found 30,573 false or misleading claims during the four years of his presidency. In a speech in Wisconsin last week, Trump made at least 30 false statements alone. In Trumpworld, though, honesty just seems to be attacking the people that Trump supporters hate.

