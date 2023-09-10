Eric Trump Is Coping with Dad Donald's Indictments By Turning To A Divisive Resource



While the legal troubles keep coming to former US President Donald Trump, all of his children are reacting in different ways. While Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr have shown their support for their father in subtle ways, eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has been living it up in Florida, Barron has been out of the spotlight entirely, and Eric Trump has left people a bit shocked and confused.

While Eric Trump’s wife Lara Trump recently tried to dispel worries about Donald’s age, Eric took a different route: by talking to self-proclaimed prophets about his father’s future.

In a video reposted by the YouTube account Trồng Rau Sạch, and details obtained by Newsweek, the Understanding Trump author was seen speaking with self-proclaimed prophet Julie Green and ReAwaken America founder Clay Clark. In the video, Green tells Eric not only that God is allegedly protecting his father, but that her alleged messages from God dictate that he is on Donald’s side.

“No matter what they’re going to try to do to your dad, it will not go the way they want it. It will not go the way they want it because God’s on his side, and he’s called him his David,” she said. “I’ve had so many different prophetic words regarding your father. I’ve cried because I knew the love that God has for him, the love that God has for your family, and I could just feel it. He’s not going to forsake you, and he’s not going to let this continue.”

Green runs an account called Time With God, which has over 281,000 subscribers and seems to upload daily videos called “Julie Green Prophetic Word.” She also has a Rumble channel, where she talks about religion and politics. She is a well-known supporter of Donald, and has spoken many times about him in recent months.

Newsweek noted that she claimed the indictments would “explode” and “all fall apart,” but later, claimed God told her that Donald would get a fifth indictment.

