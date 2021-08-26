Eric Stonestreet, 49, teases trolls who think he's 'too old' to be engaged to fiancée: 'She can’t help that she looks so great'

Eric Stonestreet, 49, is turning the tables on internet trolls who think he's "too old" to be engaged to his "almost 42-year-old" fiancée.

Over the weekend, the Modern Family star announced he was engaged to pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer after five years of dating. In a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, the couple is seen smiling from ear to ear as they show off a gorgeous oval-shaped engagement ring.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" he joked in the caption.

The post was welcomed with a slew of support from fans and celebrities alike.

However, some commenters weren’t so nice as they pointed out Schweitzer's youthful glow. One person wrote, "I don’t get it? Is his daughter getting married? What is the event?"

Of course, Stonestreet couldn’t help but address it in the only way he knows how: through comedy!

On Wednesday, the actor repurposed the same engagement photos with a filter that edited Schweitzer’s appearance to add wrinkles that made her look older.

"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancée," he wrote. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

Following Stonestreet’s epic burn, commenters were quick to support him.

"I assume these are the same people who love Jay & Gloria’s relationship," Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson quipped, acknowledging Ed O'Neill's and Sofia Vergara's characters in the hit ABC show. "Which is where YOU got the idea of having a younger spouse, right?"

"That just killed me!!!" Bublé added.

"You look great without any filters!" a fan chimed in.

Even Schweitzer appeared caught off guard, writing "OH. MY. GOD."

Stonestreet and Schweitzer have been linked together since 2017 after they reportedly first met at a charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.

Stonestreet has spoken about his chemistry with Schweitzer in the past, confessing to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 that she "calms my nerves" because "I'm a very high-strung person."

"You can tell, right?" he told DeGeneres before jokingly shouting at a woman in the audience: "What are you looking at, ma'am?! My nurse girlfriend will take care of you."