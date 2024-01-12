Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy among stars to play Cabaret in Indianapolis

Laura Bell Bundy and Eric McCormack attend "The Cottage" Broadway Opening Night at Hayes Theater on July 24, 2023 in New York City.

The Cabaret has unveiled the performers for its winter-spring season — a group with so many awards that counting them isn't for the faint of heart.

"Will and Grace" star Eric McCormack and Tony-nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy — who starred together on Broadway's "The Cottage" — will partner for an evening of duets from Broadway, movies and chart-topping songs. Jazz star Dee Dee Bridgewater, who's hosted the Indianapolis-based American Pianists Awards finals in the past, will bring her show to the downtown venue at 924 N. Pennsylvania St. in April.

Also returning to the city are Cheyenne Jackson and Gavin Creel, who are especially known for their Broadway turns.

Tickets, which go on sale Jan. 12, range from $25 to $150, depending on the show. Discounts are available to students and those ages 35 and younger. Buy tickets at thecabaret.org.

Below is the full schedule from January through mid-June:

Jan. 19-20: BSU Student Showcase . Performed by Ball State's BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2024

Feb. 14: Lauren Henderson . An international jazz scene artist hailed for her expansive range as well as for her music's appearances on Netflix shows like "Sky Rojo" and "The Drowning"

March 8-9: Cheyenne Jackson . A Broadway and screen star — most recently known for "Into the Woods" and Fox's "Call Me Kat" — who will bring a comical, autobiographical take on his career and fatherhood

April 12-13: J. Harrison Ghee . Known for roles in Broadway's "Kinky Boots" and Netflix's "Raising Dion" as well as being the first non-binary actor to win a Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

April 20: BSU Student Showcase . Junior showcase by Ball State’s theatre and dance program

April 28: Dee Dee Bridgewater . Multiple Grammy winner who's known for her tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, won a Tony for playing Glinda in "The Wiz" and performed with jazz greats like Dizzy Gillespie

May 10-11: Gavin Creel . Composer, actor in Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Stories" and Tony winner who's starred in "Hair," "Into the Woods," "The Book of Mormon" and more

May 18-19: Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy . "Will and Grace" star will team up with the Tony-nominated actress and recording artist to perform Broadway duets and more

May 31: Lasana D. Kazembe . The IUPUI professor and Cabaret artist-in-residence will honor the life of activist, singer and athlete Paul Robeson

June 14: The Big Broadway Sing-Along. Sing-along celebrating the 2024 Tony Awards with Indianapolis favorites Scott Semester and Sean Baker

