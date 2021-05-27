  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and more beloved children's books, dies at 91

Jolie Lash
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eric Carle, the author and illustrator of the timeless children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, died May 23 at 91.

His death was announced Wednesday on his Twitter account and by his publisher, Penguin Kids.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on May 23rd at the age of 91," Penguin Kids tweeted. "Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers."

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle     

Carle's most famous book, first published in 1969, sold millions of copies across the globe, even if the author himself wasn't originally sure it would be a hit.

"I didn't think it was going to be an extraordinary book," Carle told EW in 1994, as the book turned 25. "But children love it. Caterpillar reassures young kids that 'you scrawny, ugly little thing will grow up and fly and display your talent and beauty."' 

During the course of his career, Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 books for young readers, including Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? (1967) and Does a Kangaroo Have a Mother, Too? (2000). He was celebrated with several honorary degrees over the years. 

In 2003, Carle received the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award (now known as the Children's Literature Legacy Award) from the the Association for Library Service to Children.

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • William Shakespeare, first man in world to get approved COVID vaccine, dies at 81

    The first man in the world to receive a clinically approved COVID-19 vaccine has died of an unrelated illness, British officials said. The 81-year-old Englishman, named William Shakespeare, was the first man and second person to get a Pfizer jab after the U.K. approved the experimental shots in early December. The first person was 90-year-old British grandmother Margaret Keenan. Shakespeare ...

  • Eric Carle Dies: ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Author & Illustrator Was 91

    Eric Carle, who wrote and illustrated the classic children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar and was behind dozens of others including Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, has died He was 91. His family said Carle died Sunday at this studio in Northampton, MA. Carle authored and/or drew more than 70 children’s books during […]

  • Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

    Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. In a short video posted Tuesday on Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month when he was doing a promotion for “Fast & Furious 9” with Taiwanese media. “In one interview, I made a mistake,” he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese.

  • These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    Another week has brought new data showing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is largely headed in the right direction. COVID cases dropped to their lowest levels since last June, and 50 percent of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to May 24 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some areas are on a different trajectory, including five states currently seeing COVID spikes, according to data from The Washington Post.The past two weeks alone have brought a drastic reduction in COVID cases: The average has dropped 37 percent over the past two weeks as of May 24, The New York Times reports. But some states are watching their averages surge by five percent or more.The latest spikes come as states across the country begin to fall in line with the CDC's revised guidance that fully vaccinated people can now be outdoors and indoors without a face mask or social distancing.During an interview with The Washington Post on May 20, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said that we have to overcome one last hurdle to prevent future spikes in COVID cases. "If we get to the president's goal—which I believe we will attain—of getting 70 percent of people getting at least one dose, adults that is, by July 4, there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge," Fauci predicted, "provided we continue to get people vaccinated at the rate we have now." As of May 24, 61.5 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to the CDC's data. But there has been a plateau in the U.S.'s COVID vaccination rate in recent weeks.Other experts point out that vaccination rates may be holding steady due to one pervasive myth about the vaccine and COVID survivors. "My guess would be that the infection level among the unvaccinated population is probably higher because a lot of people probably aren't getting the vaccine because they knew they were previously infected," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, told CNBC on May 21. The CDC says: "You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."Gottlieb added that overall COVID case numbers are likely trending downward as people are still relatively cautious when they go out in public and the return of warmer weather allows for more outdoor interaction. But he warned that the pandemic was unlikely to be declared "over" anytime soon. "I think we're going to have a very quiet summer with respect to coronavirus spread and then have to contend with it again as we head into the winter," he predicted.For now, it's only a handful of states dealing with numbers moving in the wrong direction. Read on to see which five states are seeing COVID spikes of five percent or more, according to May 25 data from The Washington Post.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date. 5 Kansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 5 percent 4 Arkansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 6 percentRELATED: America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says. 3 Rhode Island New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 13 percent 2 Wyoming New cases in the last seven days: 14 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 26 percent RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Mississippi New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 28 percentRELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.

  • Fans Go Wild After Candace Cameron Bure Posts the Ultimate Beach Photo

    "Not enough 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 emojis!"

  • This Is Us star Chrissy Metz breaks down Kate's wedding shocker in the finale

    "It's like this huge, massive pivot that you just didn't think it was ever going to really happen," the actress says.

  • Matt James Details the "Ultimatum" Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him Before Reconciling

    Matt James revealed he had a "come to Jesus talk" with Rachael Kirkconnell before the Bachelor stars officially got back together. This was her ultimatum for getting back on track.

  • 'This Is Us' Fans Are Circulating a Theory About Kate and Toby and It's Not What You'd Expect

    Major spoilers ahead!

  • Did you know Solo cups could do this?

    The Internet was blown away by this TikToker’s plastic party cup hack. The post Did you know Solo cups could do this? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Meghan And Harry Had To Fire A Night Nurse After An 'Incident'

    "Very few people know the real story behind it..."

  • Fertility Treatment Was Too Expensive So I Had Sex With a Friend Instead

    Between clinic costs, sperm bank, and Fed-Ex, I would have to pay more than $8,000 to use a known sperm donor of my choosing. So we went the old-fashioned route and had sex instead.

  • Stop Trying To Make “Niblings” Happen

    Recently, like in the last six months, I’ve been seeing a specific word everywhere. It’s a word that makes my skin crawl, a word that I can’t say aloud without miming a gag. No, it’s not “cicada” or “malarkey.” The word I’m talking about is “nibling.” For those of you who have been lucky enough to have never heard the word or seen it typed out on social media — which is where most of my exposure to it has come from — allow me to explain what exactly it means. Nibling is the gender-neutral term for the child of one’s sibling. So, instead of saying “niece” or “nephew,” you can say nibling. But, should you? Don’t get me wrong, I think gender-neutral terms are really important. Gender is a social construct and the gender binary is limiting and even damaging for so many, which is why it’s imperative to normalize gender-neutral language. And, I find the widespread preoccupation with children’s genders particularly disturbing. Why must people use #girldad or #boymom when posting about their kids online? And just how many horrific accidents have to be caused by gender reveal parties for us to realize that this obsession is actively harmful? Also, there are gender-neutral terms for nearly every other familial relationship — parent, child, cousin, sibling — so why must the niece-nephew, aunt-uncle relationship be gendered? We most certainly need a gender-neutral term for our sibling’s kids — but we don’t need it to be niblings. Where did the word “niblings'” even come from? From my perspective, seemingly out of nowhere — but now it’s everywhere. Suddenly, my Instagram feed is filled with people using the term to talk lovingly about their sibling’s kids. Each time I see it, my brow furrows and my lip snarls in disgust. When did all these people agree that niblings — a word that conjures up mental images of tiny nubs of fungi or a nest of wriggling larvae — would be a good thing to call innocent children? To my absolute shock, it turns out that this was decided long ago: The word nibling has actually been around since the 1950s. Merriam-Webster recently published a “Words We’re Watching” post about “siblings,” and in it, explained that Samuel E. Martin, a professor of Far Eastern linguistics at Yale University, is credited with coining the word. But why “siblings”? Well, M-W says nibling was created by combining the “-ibling” from the word “sibling” with the “n” from niece and nephew. I suppose you could also argue that the word is fitting because it’s close to niblet, which is defined as a small piece of food, and kids are small? Also, nibling is close to nibble, which is something you might feel compelled to do when faced with the adorably chunky legs of your sibling’s baby. Still, I hate it. “Nibling” is just so displeasing to my ears. And it’s not just me. Since it was invented, the word nibling “mostly languished in linguistic obscurity for its first five decades of existence,” according to Merriam-Webster, and its recent rise in popularity has been prompted by more mainstream awareness of the need for gender-neutral language. “It is now increasingly called upon as a means to gender accuracy,” M-W writes. But couldn’t we use something else? I’m really not okay with such an icky-sounding word being the one we landed on for our beloved sibling’s precious kids. There’s a part of me that wonders why we can’t just refer to our sibling’s kids as just that: our sibling’s kids. But, I realize that there are some drawbacks to that route as well. For one, saying “my sibling’s children” is kind of a mouthful. One of the original reasons for the word’s creation was that it is efficient — a single, inclusive term. Saying “my sibling’s kids” also feels so impersonal — the opposite of how I feel about my sibling’s kids. While the fact that I get the extreme privilege of being an aunt is all thanks to my amazing sister, with whom I am incredibly close, my relationships with each of her two kids are so special to me that I feel they deserve their own terms. I don’t want even one extraneous word between me and them when I talk about them, which is often. So must I too jump on the nibling bandwagon, since it seems to have already gained some mileage? While contemplating this worrisome word dilemma, I asked my sister’s three-year-old for his opinion on the term “nibling.” Since he is a toddler who lives 800 miles away from me, I had to go through his mom for an answer. “He doesn’t know what to think of it,” my sister reported back to me. So, we’re no closer to figuring out whether or not he and I should give in and embrace nibling as a way to refer to our relationship. But, at least we’re on the same page about the word itself, and its recent popularity being utterly confounding. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Is Slang Changing Faster, Or Am I Getting Old?Merriam-Webster’s Word Of The Year Is TheyInstagram's Most Popular Memes Are A Cry For Help

  • Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Suits Up for Summer in a White Knit Bikini and Bucket Hat

    "Ready for allllll the summer days," Hailie Jade Scott wrote on Instagram, posting a mirror selfie in a white triangle bikini

  • Gwen Stefani shows off jaw-dropping brunette hairstyle ahead of 'Voice' finale

    Stefani will be one of the performers on the "Voice" season finale Tuesday night.

  • Lisa Rinna, 57, and Her Sculpted Abs Look 🔥🔥🔥 in a String Bikini Instagram Photo

    She’s all about consistent workouts, and it shows.

  • People Think These Are the Worst Baby Names of All Time (& They're So Harsh!)

    Imagine painstakingly deciding on your sweet baby’s name only to find out someone thinks it’s not only a bad name, but the worst name ever! Well, welcome to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s world as their first born daughter North West, 8, has been ranked as number one on the Names.org list of the 50 […]

  • Christina Aguilera’s Mind-Bending Dress & See-Through Wedges Are Not Your Typical Horseback Riding Gear

    The singer knows a thing or two about going above and beyond.

  • Garcelle Beauvais Shows Off Her Fab Figure in a Strappy, Cut-Out Yellow Swimsuit

    We already knew that our girl Garcelle Beauvais looks amazing in yellow. But now, the fashionista — who gave us "a little sunshine" in a stunning canary cape dress and slayed the Season 10 reunion in a feathered mustard get-up — is making us want to add the sunny hue to our swimwear lineup. Hot girl summer may still be a few weeks out, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is already hooking us up with some fabulous swimsuit inspiration. On May 23, the mom shared a glimpse of her "Sunday funday" activity, which involved a serene pool set-up — and a fabulous daffodil-hued bathing suit. In the Instagram clip, Garcelle took a dip beneath a cascading water feature in a pool while sporting a sexy take on the classic one-piece. The swim look featured strappy details and plunging cutouts, and it perfectly accentuated Garcelle's curves. She topped off her ensemble with a trio gold necklaces including a delicate choker, a butterfly pendant, and a rectangular pendant on a longer chain. "Cleanse," she captioned the blissful post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) We'll be cleansing our wardrobes to make room for a yellow swimsuit. Want more The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? New episodes air every Wednesday at 9/8c or catch up on this season through the Bravo app.

  • Kanye West’s Real Relationship With Bradley Cooper’s Ex Irina Shayk May Surprise You

    The wildest rumor making its way around the internet is that Kanye West might be dating model (and Bradley Cooper’s ex) Irina Shayk. The story took hold on the Instagram anonymous gossip site, Deuxmoi, where they don’t verify any tips sent it, but it might shock you to know that the duo does have a […]

  • The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Offering a Peek at This Year’s Funniest Entries

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recently shared the best entries they have received thus far for the 2021 competition, which is accepting entries until June 30