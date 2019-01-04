Er, Fans Think Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Victoria

From Cosmopolitan

Brooklyn Beckham is officially dating model Hana Cross, and he recently hopped on Instagram to share a couple photos gorgeous photos of her (swipe right below):

These two seem all kinds of in love, but in a slightly amusing twist that's fully a reach, fans think Hana looks exactly like Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham. Which...lol, okay.

Here's the exact photo in question:

View photos Photo credit: Instagram More

Comments on this pic range from "she's the spitting image of your mom!" to "boys always marry their momma" to "she looks just like Victoria." And while sure, this specific image is sort of Victoria-y, Hana actually looks relatively little like our girl Posh Spice. See?

('You Might Also Like',)