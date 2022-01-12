ER Alum Julianna Margulies Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'Please Get Vaccinated'

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ER alumni revealed she tested positive for the respiratory virus on Tuesday, amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The actress posted a photo of herself watching the Netflix hit film Tick…Tick…Boom! on Tuesday while discussing her diagnosis and symptoms.

"I also have Covid," Margulies added at the end of the caption. She gave some background on her symptoms, too. "I'm fine because I am vaccinated so it just feels like the flu."

Margulies, 55, ended her caption by urging her followers to get vaccinated in order to help

"How lucky we are to have the science that made these vaccinations. Please get vaccinated if you are not," she added.

Margulies' celebrity pals filled the comments section of her post with well-wishes for the actress. Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "Feel better soon, J!" before adding that she also plans to watch the Netflix movie. "I will watch that tonight while my baby is out of town."

Makeup artist Gita Bass also shared healing thoughts. "Take care honey! Hope you have a speedy recovery. Lots of love," she said.

The actress is the latest celebrity to announce a positive diagnosis with the virus after the holiday season.

Dean McDermott, Savannah Gutherie, Hota Kotb, Hugh Jackman and Debra Messing are just a few of the stars who have recently tested positive as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to sweep the nation.

According to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, the United States has seen a 204% increase in positive coronavirus cases over the last 14 days, and case rates are highest in the Northeast region of the country. In California, where Vanderpump resides, the average number of daily cases currently tops 100,000.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said in a news release in late December.

Added Walensky: "Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.