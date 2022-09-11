New Episodes of Meghan Markle's Archetypes Podcast Being Held Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle's podcast is hitting the pause button.

In light of Queen Elizabeth's death, PEOPLE understands that Archetypes, which debuted last month, is being held this week, and it's uncertain when it will resume.

Meghan, 41, and her husband Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Speaking with historians and experts, Meghan will also "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives," the release continued.

On Aug. 23, the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of Archetypes, titling the conversation, "The Misconceptions of Ambition."

Featuring Serena Williams as a guest, the friends discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams, and Meghan revealed that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the Sussex family's royal tour of Africa in 2019.

Two days after it dropped, Archetypes became the number one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

Mariah Carey was a featured guest on the second episode of Archetypes, titled "The Duality of Diva," where they discussed today's negative connotations of the word "diva" and being biracial.

Meanwhile, the third and latest episode of the podcast, titled "The Stigma of the Singleton with Mindy Kaling," saw Meghan and Kaling, 43, recall what they were like in high school — with the Duchess of Sussex describing herself as an "ugly duckling."

On Saturday, two days after the announcement of the Queen's passing, Meghan joined her husband, Prince Harry, and in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton for a surprise walkabout at Windsor Castle.

Dressed in black, the foursome spoke with onlookers and toured the emotional tributes left for the late monarch, who died Thursday at age 96.

Kensington Palace said William, 40, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate, 40, who was recently named Princess of Wales, alongside her husband's new Prince of Wales title.

Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

A palace insider also said: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

In a historic first speech after becoming monarch, King Charles III on Friday expressed his "profound sorrow" and gave an emotional tribute to the late Queen.

"This is a time of change for my family," the new sovereign explained in his inaugural address. With Charles' rise in rank, Harry and Meghan's children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — are now sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively, following their father.

In a sweet message for his younger son and daughter-in-law, King Charles added, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."