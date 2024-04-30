Where Secrets Go To Die podcast

Episode 7: The Ax in the Wall

Odd pieces of evidence keep turning up in the Derrick Henagan case, including some bedding with mysterious stains, a suspect who attempts perjury and an ax hidden inside a wall.

In this two-part episode, Dyanna Maddox spirals downward, falls prey to the drug epidemic and urges her brother to plead the Fifth.

Michigan State Trooper Nathan Grenfell, left, questions Dyanna Maddox about the disappearance of Derrick Henagan. Maddox was in jail at the time on drug-related charges.

Who’s who: Kenny Stebleton, a local whose home was searched repeatedly by police. Nathan Grenfell, a trooper on the Henagan case who taped two interviews with Dyanna. Chad Ketola, who found the ax. Lt. David Hopper, a retired Michigan State Police Newberry Post commander who was Michigan State Police Trooper David Moeggenborg’s boss. Floyd Avery, whose son Keith was questioned repeatedly by police.

Explore the case: Ax report, Lab report on ax, Perjury report, Body disposal claim

LEFT: Kenny Stebleton, a guy who worked on cars at Denny Murdock’s place, stands inside his log cabin home in McMillan. RIGHT: David Hopper, a former Newberry Post commander for the Michigan State Police, stands inside a restaurant after his Kiwanis Club meeting in Newberry.

Get the latest episodes here.

If you need help: For domestic violence resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or go to thehotline.org.

For substance misuse and mental health resources, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-HELP or go to samhsa.gov/

Contact us: 248-702-4092 or encrypted email: wiselyj@proton.me

Sign up for our email updates on this story through our newsletter.

Credits: John Wisely, Darcie Moran, Robin Chan, Kathleen Galligan, Garrett Tiedemann, Tad Davis, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer and Anjanette Delgado. Nicole Avery Nichols is editor of the Detroit Free Press.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo. Outside audio in this episode is courtesy of Jody Newman and Meghan Moeggenborg.

Check back later for a full transcript of this episode.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast — Episode 7: The Ax in the Wall