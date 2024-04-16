Where Secrets Go To Die podcast

Episode 5: The Bounty Hunter

It was Jody Newman’s job to find Derrick Henagan, who vanished while on bond. Then it became her passion after getting to know Derrick’s mom and realizing he wasn’t running, he was missing.

In this episode, she describes her yearslong quest, including recording phone calls with people close to Derrick.

Jody Newman, of Lake City, Mich., has been working the Derrick Henagan case for years now.

Who’s who: Jody Newman, a bail bondswoman who has tracked Derrick Henagan’s case since the beginning. Janet Morris, a woman who helped Jody. Dyanna Maddox, Derrick’s girlfriend at the time he disappeared. Dyanna’s sister Christina Ott. Capt. Clint Michelin, former commander of the Upper Peninsula for the Michigan State Police.

Explore the case: Larry Porterfield Affidavit Escanaba Police Report K-9 report

Get the latest episodes here.

If you need help: For domestic violence resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit thehotline.org.

Contact us: 248-702-4092 or through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me

Sign up for our email updates on this story through our newsletter.

Credits: John Wisely, Darcie Moran, Kathleen Galligan, Gina Kaufman, Garrett Tiedemann, Robin Chan, Tad Davis, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer, and Anjanette Delgado. Nicole Avery Nichols is editor of the Detroit Free Press.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo. Outside audio in this episode is courtesy of Jody Newman.

Check back later for a full transcript of this episode.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast — Episode 5: The Bounty Hunter