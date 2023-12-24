Enzo Amore Claims 205 Live Was Beating NXT In The Ratings On WWE Network

One of the controversial former WWE Superstars is Enzo Amore. Recently, he revealed that 205 Live was beating NXT in the ratings.

Amore was a guest on the Kliq This Podcast. During the episode, Enzo Amore shared the success of 205 Live.

“At the time when I was in 205 Live, and I don’t take all the credit for it, I mean, we had an incredible roster of people so it wasn’t all me. But 205 Live was beating NXT in the ratings on the [WWE] Network. Well, I was the perfect heel for what they did. I came in and they did their sh*t. And I sold, ran around with my hair on fire, and kicked in the nuts to beat you.”

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also revealed that he didn’t do any dives or flips because he got to do something no one else could and that was five minutes of microphone time everytime he made his way to the ring.

“When you’re there and you’re in the WWE or whatever major promotion got a boss, it’s a show, it’s so big, there’s eight matches on the card. Get in where you fit in. And people would always be like, ‘Oh Enzo. Enzo doesn’t wrestle, Enzo can’t wrestle, Enzo doesn’t do dives… It’s like, ‘Bro, get in where you fit in bro.’ I got five minutes of talking s*** on my way to the ring. Nobody else has that in this company mother f*cker. You realize how lucky I am? You think I’m going to do a dropkick and a f*ckin’ hurricanrana in that five minutes? I’d rather talk. Because that’s what these people want. They don’t want to see me do a f*ckin’ dropkick bro,” Enzo Amore said.

Will Amore return to WWE?

