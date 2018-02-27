Environment activist James Cromwell says he's always recognised in jail

James Cromwell is now known for his activism (Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

The often arrested actor James Cromwell has said that he’s always recognised when he’s thrown in the cells.

In an interview with The Guardian, the star of movies like LA Confidential and The Artist explained that while people don’t always know his name, they know the face.

“They all knew my face. ‘Hey, he’s the guy in The Green Mile!’ I was always ‘the guy’,” he said.

Cromwell was last arrested in July 2017, following a protest with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) at SeaWorld in San Diego.

It came just days after he was jailed for three days following a non payment of a $375 fine levied for his part in another protest in June last year.

He was part of a group called the Wawayanda Six, protesting the construction of a power station in the town of Wawayanda, New York, near his home.

Cromwell first began his journey into environmental activism following his role in the movie Babe.

After starring in the movie, about a pig who wants to be a sheepdog, he became a vegan and began campaigning against animal cruelty.

Now he says his acting is coming in second place to his activism.

“I’m in a strange place,” he added to The Guardian, “because the only thing I really have to offer is my marginal celebrity, which I don’t mind using at all.

“In fact, I like putting that ridiculous thing to use. But that is not often what is needed. What is needed is community organisers.”

He’s not given up acting, however.

Next up he’ll be seen in a starring role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, playing Benjamin Lockwood, the former business partner of Jurassic Park creator John Hammond.

It’s due out in the UK on June 6.

