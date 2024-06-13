New entertainment, visit from TV host are part of the 2024 Historic Bellefonte Cruise

Each Father’s Day weekend, hundreds of classic cars overtake downtown Bellefonte for the Historic Bellefonte Cruise. Now in its 35th year, the event consistently breaks attendance records and, according to event chairman Patrick McCool, that trend looks to continue in 2024.

Last year, the cruise attracted upward of 25,000 visitors to downtown Bellefonte on the Saturday before Father’s Day, and McCool expects greater crowds this weekend, as well as a record-breaking number of cars on display (the event’s prior record was 550 cars).

“It’s becoming, more and more so, a community event, where people are traveling to just see the car show rather than be in the car show,” he said.

This year, though, McCool and team are offering even more reasons for attendees to come out, by enlisting some familiar faces, new entertainment and partnering with another popular area event. Elvis impersonator Bruno Nesci is on the schedule, for example, and the award-winning tribute artist has garnered a fair amount of attendee attention, said McCool. The event will also now have a third entertainment stage.

Additionally, while the Historic Bellefonte Cruise takes over much of downtown around the Centre County Courthouse, just a short walk away, at Talleyrand Park, the Central PA Tasting Trail will be hosting its seventh annual Summer Craft Beverage Expo from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.

However, for classic car aficionados, there’s one crowd-drawing addition to the event that’s sure to be the highlight. Host and creator of “My Classic Car,” Dennis Gage, will be on-site filming an episode for the series, which is in its 28th season and can be viewed on services including Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

“‘My Classic Car’ is followed by a lot of, for lack of a better way to put it, do-or-die car people,” McCool said. “We decided to invest in bringing (Gage) in to film an episode of the show here… We’ve gotten a lot of response from people that have heard he’s coming.”

Gage sees the Historic Bellefonte Cruise as a perfect fit for an episode of “My Classic Car.” Geographically, it was in the right spot, as he said it had been a while since he last shot an episode in Pennsylvania. Then, he said, Bellefonte offered the kind of small town, Americana backdrop that he likes to feature. The Historic Bellefonte Cruise’s attendance size was also a plus, as he said it promised enough diversity in classic cars to allow him to find “the odd stuff” that he likes to feature on the show.

Gage plans to arrive at the show early on Saturday morning to scope out attendees and their vehicles. He’ll choose at least five that catch his eye, and then interview their owners.

As for what Gage is looking for in those featured cars, he said it’s ones that are “a little bit interesting and a little bit out of the ordinary.”

“I’ve got a good eye for the stuff that’s off the beaten path or a forgotten car that nobody thought was cool back then, but, no, it’s actually kind of cool,” Gage said. “I’m very much known for off-the-beaten-path, oddball kind of stuff. That’s really what I’m looking for — not anything necessarily outlandish. It could be a four-door that just happened to catch my eye for its originality and the interesting story and person that goes with it.”

Gage said the episode of “My Classic Car” that will feature the Historic Bellefonte Cruise will air in the show’s 2025 season.

In anticipation of this year’s growing crowds, the Historic Bellefonte Cruise is expanding parking options, with additional parking available at the Bellefonte Armory. Two shuttles will be running from parking areas, which also include Bellefonte Area High School, and into downtown. A golf cart shuttle will also run, Saturday, up and down High Street.

Bellefonte Cruise schedule

Friday

6-7:30 p.m.: Open cruise

6-7:30 p.m.: The Sock Hop with bands American Graffiti and Beach Party Boys

Saturday

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: Car show

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: The Rocket Blasters and Exit 1 Mile on the third stage (by the train station)

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Screaming Ducks and Hillbilly Diesel on the second stage (by the post office)

1-3 p.m.: Bruno Nesci as Elvis Live! on the main stage

2:30 p.m.: All-Stars Cheer Team in front of the main stage

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Jitterbug Dance Contest on the Bellefonte Diamond

5 p.m.: Car show awards on the Diamond

Find more details and a full schedule at www.bellefontecruise.org and www.facebook.com/bellefontecruise.

A car shows off its engine as a motorcycle cruises Allegheny Street for the Bellefonte Cruise on Friday, June 17, 2022.