'Enough is enough': Michael Jackson's family considers documentary to prove his innocence

The late Michael Jackson, pictured in 2009, was acquitted of molestation charges, but the accusations against him persist and are the focus of a new documentary. (Photo: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage)

The upcoming Sundance documentary about Michael Jackson‘s alleged sexual abuse of children, Leaving Neverland, has his family saying “enough.”

Following the Michael Jackson estate’s fiery denouncement of the film, several of the late singer’s family members are decrying the project — helmed by Dan Reed, who made 2014’s The Pedophile Hunters — on social media. Michael’s brother Jermaine called the film “defamation,” and urged his fans to sign a petition so “this mendacious documentary” doesn’t see the light of day. And one of Michael’s nephews, Taj Jackson, said he’s considering fundraising for a documentary that “ends all the nonsense” once and for all.

Jermaine pointed to the petition — End the Defamation of Michael Jackson & Pronounce His Innocence, which is directed at Sundance, Robert Redford and Reed, among others — from his Facebook page, writing, “Michael’s innocence was proven by a court of law and a 10 year FBI investigation, this is legally considered defamation of character.” It’s gaining traction; over the last two days it’s received more than than 26,000 signatures.





A documentary titled "Leaving Neverland" is planned to be shown to 40,000 people at the Sundance Film Festival. The… Posted by Jermaine Jackson on Thursday, January 10, 2019

Taj, the son of Michael’s brother Tito and a performer himself, took to social media to blast Reed’s project — “I’m so tired of these lies about my uncle” — and discredit the accusers. They include choreographer Wade Robson, now 36, who filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Jackson in 2013 claiming Jackson molested him when he was 7, and James Safechuck, who also sued Jackson’s estate over sexual abuse claims. Both lawsuits were dismissed.

I’m so tired of these lies about my uncle. MJfam, I see all your comments and messages about wanting to fight back. I doubt the media wants to learn the truth or is even interested in it. Negativity sells. But please post below on what we all can do to expose this documentary. — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 10, 2019





When someone suggested a Jackson-approved documentary, Taj jumped behind the idea. Though not just “‘a’ documentary,” he wrote, “‘the’ documentary that ends all this nonsense.”

I don’t want to make “a” documentary. I want to make “the” documentary that ends all this nonsense. I’m flattered you think I can self fund this. https://t.co/mkX3SY8Vdq — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 10, 2019





He said he’s looking into crowdfunding options — despite any negative implications in doing so — from Jackson’s many fans around the world.

Looking into starting a funding page for this MJ doc. I never wanted to do this because I know the media will have a field day with a Jackson asking for money. But to do it right and timely, it will unfortunately take funding. — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 10, 2019





Thank you. I need a day to figure this fundraising thing out. Want to make sure it is fail proof. https://t.co/V8Rz7iw8Iw — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 10, 2019





He added that he has “receipts” — aka alleged proof of his uncle’s innocence. By way of example, he shared an email Robson sent him asking to be admitted — with guests — to Michael’s memorial service in 2009.

And yes, I have receipts… pic.twitter.com/PtAneUJrE1 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 10, 2019





He also retweeted a video of Robson dancing to one of Michael’s songs, supposedly in 2012, along with a claim that Robson was shopping a book about “his false allegations about Michael” before he went public with his accusations.

Wade Robson DANCING TO UNBREAKABLE BY MICHAEL JACKSON in 2012 when he was looking for publishers to PUBLISH A BOOK on his false accusations against Michael BEFORE he went to the police. Dancing to mj LESS THAN A YEAR before he went public with his accusations. pic.twitter.com/XGlg7lOWWT — #JusticeForMJ (@Isaidwhatisaid_) January 10, 2019





Taj said he wants to clear his uncle’s name now because, as a new dad, he’s “not letting my daughter grow up with these lies.”

Obviously being silent doesn’t work. I’m not letting my daughter grow up with these lies. — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 10, 2019





And he asked people to be open-minded and to “seek the truth.”