This Is England star Thomas Turgoose criticised for 'when is international men's day?' tweet

Thomas Turgoose and the cast of “This is England 90” on stage after winning the Best TV Series award during the Jameson Empire Awards 2016. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

International Women’s Day takes place every year on 8 March. It’s a worldwide event that celebrates the achievements of women, and it has been observed in one form or another since the early 1900s,

It is a global event formally recognised by the United Nations since 1975, and now – more than ever – it’s important that we use the opportunity to shine a spotlight on improving the world for women.

However, more often that not, it’s a day for men to ask brainlessly “But when is International Men’s Day?” (It’s on November 19, every year).

This Is England actor Thomas Turgoose is one of those people facing criticism for asking the question today.

When is ‘international men’s day?’ — Thomas Turgoose (@ThomasTurgoose1) March 8, 2018





Many people have been quick to respond, and some have been less polite than others calling the 26-year-old actor, who was recently seen in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, a “pillock” and a “d***” for asking the question to his 72k followers when a simple search online would have sufficed.

In the post-Harvey Weinstein era and the rise of the Time’s Up movement, this seems a particularly thoughtless act from the young actor who is best known for playing Shaun in Shane Meadows’ acclaimed This Is England series.

Turgoose has since responded saying it was a “genuine question” adding “surely everyday should just be equal no?”.

It was a genuine question like surely everyday should just be equal no? I love twitter https://t.co/YWauCjxwFU — Thomas Turgoose (@ThomasTurgoose1) March 8, 2018





There’s a simple answer to that response though: yes, every day should be equal. But the simple fact is, for women, things are not equal.

Women in Saudi Arabia were only just given the right to drive in 2017. That’s why it’s important we celebrate International Women’s Day.

One in five people working in Parliament say they’ve been sexually harassed. That’s why it’s important we celebrate International Women’s Day.

View photos Caitlin Moran and the Cast of This Is England ’90; Jo Hartley, Mark Herbert, Chanel Cresswell, Shane Meadows, Thomas Turgoose, Andrew Shim, Guest and Max Irons pose in the winners room at the Jameson Empire Awards 2016. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) More

The World Economic Forum predicts women may have to wait another 115 years until the global pay gap between men and women is finally closed. That’s why it’s important we celebrate International Women’s Day.

An estimated 120m girls and women under the age of 20 have been subjected to forced sexual intercourse or other forced sexual acts – around 10 per cent. That’s why it’s important we celebrate International Women’s Day.

So I’m a pillock. A dickhead. A moron. All because I asked when men’s day was because I wanted to text my fiancé about it. Thanks guys. — Thomas Turgoose (@ThomasTurgoose1) March 8, 2018





Asking when International Men’s Day is a fair enough question, but one that a person of influence – like Turgoose with his 70k+ followers on Twitter – should probably ask in private before opening himself up, fairly we think, to criticism like this.

Turgoose has since apologised for the tweet.

100% can see how it’s been misread dude but when I apologise and say I genuinely never meant it like that everyone is still going mad some people just love kicking off they focus more on that than the day itself which is sad https://t.co/lo2LhsMaTL — Thomas Turgoose (@ThomasTurgoose1) March 8, 2018





Read more

Emma Watson teams up with National Geographic for International Women’s Day

Ava DuVernay uses Guy Ritchie to make valid equality point

Michael B Jordan to adopt Inclusion Riders