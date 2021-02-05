Engelbert Humperdinck, Who Has COVID-19, Asks for Prayers as Wife Struggles with Virus and Alzheimer's

Engelbert Humperdinck is making a desperate plea after he and wife, actress Patricia Healey, contracted the novel coronavirus.

The 84-year-old singer asked for prayers in a heartfelt video shared his Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday, saying that their COVID-19 diagnosis has "made it rather impossible" for Healey to see medical professionals as she continues to struggle with Alzheimer's.

"Consequently, it's hit her pretty hard and she's not eating and drinking," he shared. "With all your prayers coming together, God will send the right message, and the right angels, and the right people to put their hands on her."

"Please help with a quick prayer. That's the most important thing," Humperdinck continued.

In the caption, "The Last Waltz" crooner wrote he and his family are "needing a miracle for my darling wife."

"Her Alzheimer's and the blow from covid have left her in need of all the love she ever gave out to come back to her a million-fold," he explained.

According to Humperdinck, the family has been praying at 8 p.m. PST every night for Healey and "all those who are suffering from the pandemic and other life-threatening diseases."

"Therefore, my friends, I don't feel selfish in this ask, as we all must pray for one another," he wrote, asking fans to join him in prayer.

Humperdinck added that he feels for those who cannot be with their loved ones during the pandemic and he's "beyond grateful" for the time he's spending with his wife.

Humperdinck first spoke of his and Healey's COVID-19 diagnosis in late January, writing on Twitter, "After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care, Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home..."

"Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department. We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way," he tweeted.

"My biggest 'ask' is for my darling wife, Patricia (Popea)," Humperdinck told fans. "She has been through so much and does whatever it takes. She is an unbelievable woman of strength. Please also keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers."

Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department. We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way.



I usually the start the ball rolling on #tuesdaymuseday but the platform is yours. — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

but on the 8pm call to God, and our son Brad, who is always here and checking up, is on call with supplies... ready, willing and able to do anything. — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

Humperdinck and Healey have been married since 1964. The two have four children: Scott, Jason, Bradley and Louise.

In 2017, Humperdinck revealed that Healey had been struggling with Alzheimer's "for about 10 years now."

"It's been very hard for us to discuss it," he said during an interview with British talk show Loose Women. "Hopefully [by] making this public, I can be a voice — so to speak — and be a part of raising awareness."

