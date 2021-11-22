Enes Kanter slams Michael Jordan: ‘Not done anything for the Black community’

During Sunday’s “CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown,” Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter called out basketball legend Michael Jordan for not being an activist for the Black community.

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan,” Kanter said. “Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money.”

The Air Jordan brand accounts for over $3 billion in annual sales for Nike, and has helped Jordan himself become a billionaire.

Jordan isn’t the first NBA great who Kanter has called out for choosing profits over people, LeBron James has also been caught up in controversy with the activist basketball player. Just last week Kanter called out the 17-time all-star with custom artwork on his shoes questioning James’s support of the Chinese government as well as reiterating his claims that slave labor is used to make James’s Nike brand footwear.

“I feel like we need to call out these athletes,” Kanter said. “At least Lebron James is going out there and being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America. Michael Jordan has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, and I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared about who they are.”