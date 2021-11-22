  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Enes Kanter slams Michael Jordan: ‘Not done anything for the Black community’

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During Sunday’s “CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown,” Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter called out basketball legend Michael Jordan for not being an activist for the Black community.

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan,” Kanter said. “Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money.”

The Air Jordan brand accounts for over $3 billion in annual sales for Nike, and has helped Jordan himself become a billionaire.

Jordan isn’t the first NBA great who Kanter has called out for choosing profits over people, LeBron James has also been caught up in controversy with the activist basketball player. Just last week Kanter called out the 17-time all-star with custom artwork on his shoes questioning James’s support of the Chinese government as well as reiterating his claims that slave labor is used to make James’s Nike brand footwear.

“I feel like we need to call out these athletes,” Kanter said. “At least Lebron James is going out there and being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America. Michael Jordan has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, and I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared about who they are.”

  • Massachusetts university hosts segregated 'processing' spaces for responding to Rittenhouse verdict

    Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts hosted several “processing” spaces segregated by race in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict, which found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

  • Civil rights attorney says Kyle Rittenhouse trial 'with a different jury, you would have a very different outcome'

    "This was a winnable trial. With a different jury, you would have had a very different outcome," civil rights attorney David Henderson said.

  • James draws blood on Stewart's face in Pistons-Lakers melee

    DETROIT (AP) LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night. James' left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage. Detroit's center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar.

  • ‘King Richard’ Star Aunjanue Ellis on Playing the Woman Who Made Serena Williams the Greatest of All Time

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe woman with a British accent who “so fiercely supports the difficult man she loves.” The woman who “shakes [a] vaguely dissatisfied white man out of malaise” with her “accessible eccentricity.” The woman “who is sort of there while men who have names are doing a very important war.” The woman “who is married to the great white man who is solving racism forever all by himself.”A thread of videos from performer Natalie Walker went vi

  • France to send police special forces to violence-hit Guadeloupe

    PARIS (Reuters) -France is sending police special forces to restore order in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe hit by rioting and looting amid protests against COVID-19 protocols, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday. "The first message is that the state will stand firm," Darmanin told reporters after holding a crisis meeting on the situation in the Caribbean archipelago with Overseas Territory Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

  • Police Could Take Guns from Troops Accused of Domestic Violence Under Proposed Law

    Military court protective orders would be fully recognized by state and local law enforcement under the proposed law sponsored by Speier.

  • Browns Vs Lions Week 11 official inactives list

    The official inactives list is out. Who is in? Who is out? How could it impact the game and your fantasy football teams?

  • Dak Prescott picked off in end zone, CeeDee Lamb leaves game

    Dak Prescott was intercepted by Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward in the end zone right before halftime. The pass was intended for Ceedee Lamb who left the game after that play and didn’t return.

  • Cam Newton celebrates on Panthers logo after amazing TD run

    Panthers QB Cam Newton made sure to let everyone know whose team this is.

  • WATCH: Lakers’ LeBron James ejected after wild scuffle with Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart

    See the scuffle that erupted between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons involving LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

  • Alvin Gentry named Kings' interim coach after Luke Walton fired

    The Kings have made Alvin Gentry their interim head coach after firing Luke Walton on Sunday.

  • 3 Vaccine Latecomers That Could Double Your Money

    Experts predict the coronavirus will stick around -- so a potential end to the pandemic wouldn't necessarily equal an end to the need for vaccination. In fact, you may see bigger returns from an investment in a smaller biotech company that hasn't yet reached the vaccine finish line. Positive clinical trial reports or regulatory submissions could be major catalysts.

  • Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Debuts Limited Edition Nail Polish Line

    Tiffany 'New York' Pollard can now add cosmetics entrepreneur to her extensive resume as the reality TV OG has just released her own nail polish line inspired by her fierce and over-the-top personality.

  • Poland: There may be worse to come in border crisis

    Poland's leader warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on its border with Belarus could be a prelude to something worse.Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the crisis was far from over, as he toured Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the EU states, in response to European sanctions.Morawiecki said the situation in Afghanistan could be utilised next:“We know of diplomatic and official contacts of Belarus and Russia with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan and there probably will be an attempt to use the crisis in Afghanistan as the next stage of the migration crisis.And the migration crisis is just one part of the great political crisis in which Lukashenko with his real principal – and I think nobody has doubts that this is president Putin – will continue such actions."Minsk, which denies fomenting the crisis, cleared a migrant camp near the border on Thursday and started to repatriate some people to Iraq.Despite this, Poland's border guard alleges that Belarus is still transporting hundreds of migrants to the frontier.Poland's leader says things could escalate, pointing to an increased Russian military presence close to Ukraine, as well as in Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave which borders Poland and Lithuania.A recent poll shows that more than half of Poles are worried the crisis on the border could lead to an armed conflict.Hundreds took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to demand help for the migrants.About 10 migrants are believed to have died on the Poland-Belarus border, where a frigid winter has set in.

  • Multiple people injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

    The chief of police said more than 20 people were injured and that the SUV has been located.

  • Cowboy and Packers blew a 3-week opportunity. And COVID-19 played a part in it

    The Cards managed to fight through their loss of Kyler Murray. The Cowboys and Packers, not so much without Amari Cooper and Aaron Rodgers. That’s going to matter down the stretch.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Cecily Strong Returns As Jeanine Pirro With Guests Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Judge Bruce Schroeder And, Of Course, Donald Trump

    The Saturday Night Live cold open tackled a number of the week’s headlines — the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Kevin McCarthy’s marathon floor speech, and Donald Trump’s rants — through the eyes of Judge Jeanine Pirro. Cecily Strong returned to play the Fox News personality, who hosts Justice with Jeanine, as she defended Rittenhouse, acquitted of […]

  • Beyond Rivian: 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Rivian and Lucid stocks are making big runs, so far mostly on promise, but these companies' stocks should be ready to move up based on the progress in their businesses.

  • Jonah Jackson admits mistake in his crushing penalty for insulting Jadeveon Clowney’s mother

    Lions LG Jonah Jackson admits mistake in his penalty for insulting Jadeveon Clowney's mother in Detroit's Week 11 loss

  • Battlefield 2042 Is Now One Of The Worst Reviewed Games In Steam History

    Yikes. Battlefield 2042, officially released just two days ago, is now one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam with over 29k negative reviews. Currently, it sits as the eighth lowest-rated game on Steam.