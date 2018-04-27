What the 'Avengers: Infinity War' ending means for the future of the MCU

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War”. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP)

Avengers: Infinity War is finally here, so there’s a good chance you’ll have seen it by now.

Juuuust in case you haven’t, Thanos ordered us to stay silent, so we’re going to strap on our Infinity Gauntlet and hit you with a MASSIVE SPOILER WARNING.

To ensure ALL our fans experience the film first hand in theaters, please don’t spoil the movie for others. #ThanosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/f4QcsieISu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 24, 2018





Seriously, if you haven’t seen Infinity War, go away. We don’t want your enjoyment of a single second of this film to be ruined by accidentally seeing something you shouldn’t.

Still here? Great! Could you believe it when Batman showed up and used his magic wand to turn Harry Potter into Mickey Mouse? Man, what a sequence.

Okay, that was your final test before we get the real spoilers, so it’s your last chance to check out.

THE BIGGEST POSSIBLE SPOILERS FOLLOW.

View photos This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman, center, in a scene from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War.” (Marvel Studios via AP) More

Who survived Infinity War?

If you stumbled out of Infinity War in complete shock because you’ve just seen the heroes and stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe decimated, and you’re so traumatised you can’t remember who actually survived, don’t worry, we’ve compiled a handy list for you.

Characters who were dead before Thanos clicks his fingers

Heimdall (Idris Elba)

Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

The Collector (Benicio Del Toro)

Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon)

Vision (Paul Bettany)

Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor)

Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw)

Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary)

Characters who died after Thanos clicked his fingers

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson)

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders)

Bucky/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Groot (Vin Diesel)

Star Lord (Chris Pratt)

Drax (Dave Bautista)

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Falcon (Anthony Mackie)

The survivors

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

Captain America (Chris Evans)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Hulk/Dr. Banner (Mark Ruffalo)

War Machine (Don Cheadle)

Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson)

Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper)

Thanos (Josh Brolin)

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

Fate unclear

Wong (Benedict Wong)

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow)

Ned (Jacob Batalon)

Eitri the Dwarf (Peter Dinklage)

Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt)

Fate unclear and not even in the film

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Wasp (Evangeline Lily)

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

How does Infinity War affect future films?

So, what does all this death mean for where the MCU franchise goes from here? In the immediate future, nothing.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set straight after Captain America: Civil War, so long before the events of Infinity War (though we’ll wager Ant-Man and the Wasp will see Scott Lang take the plea deal mentioned in Infinity War), so there’ll be no consequences there.

After that, it’s Captain Marvel, which takes place even further in the past – it’s been confirmed that it’s set in the 1990s, operating as a neat introduction to the character ahead of her appearance in Avengers 4.

All of a sudden, Marvel’s scheduling makes perfect sense.

Will the deaths be permanent?

View photos This image released by Marvel Studios shows Tom Holland as Spider-Man in a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War.” (Marvel Studios via AP) More

Sorry Loki, Heimdall, and The Collector – we think your time in the MCU is over, permanently.

The rest? We’re not so sure.