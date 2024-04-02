Endeavor to Be Taken Private Three Years After IPO

After less than three years as a publicly traded company, the Ari Emanuel-led Endeavor is going private.

The Beverly Hills-based sports and entertainment company — the owner of talent agencies WME and IMG as well as assets like the PBR bull riding organization and hospitality firm On Location — will be acquired by majority shareholder Silver Lake at a valuation of $13 billion, the firm said Tuesday.

Silver Lake will acquire all outstanding shares and Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share. The company traded on the New York Stock Exchange as “EDR” and closed at $25.27 per share on April 1.

The move marks the end of a run that began pre-pandemic in May 2019, when the company filed its intent to go public only to postpone the plan only a few months later amid unfavorable market conditions. At the time, and throughout its run as a public company, the question that seemed to follow Endeavor executives was how investors should value the collection of entertainment and sports assets along with major talent agencies as a whole.

“Since 2012, Endeavor’s strategic partnership with Silver Lake and

Egon Durban have been central to our evolution into the global sports and entertainment leader we are

today,” Emanuel said. “We believe this transaction will maximize value for all of Endeavor’s public stockholders and are excited to continue to unlock and invest in the growth opportunities ahead as a private company.”

Added Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor: “With Silver Lake’s continued partnership and

support, Endeavor is ideally positioned to capitalize on compelling trends in media and entertainment,

where global content spending has reached more than $200 billion per year. In a business where the

only constant is change, I know Endeavor will continue to lead the industry forward.”

