Endeavor Revenue Rises On Unscripted Growth, UFC-WWE Merger Aims to Close Next Month

Endeavor saw its revenues rise and delivered a healthy profit in Q2 2023, with each of its divisions posting improvements from the prior year.

Total revenue was $1.436 billion, with net income of $666.5 million, and EBITDA of $304.9 million. That was due to the growth in its divisions, as well as the $1.25 billion sale of IMG Academy.

The company also said that the upcoming spin out and merger of the UFC and WWE is expected to close next month, in mid-to-late September, and that the company expects to begin making its quarterly cash dividend at the end of Q3. It will also commence a $300 million share repurchase plan.

The WWE and UFC will create a new company called the TKO Group.

“We delivered solid results this quarter at Endeavor and are closing in on the launch of TKO Group Holdings,” said Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. “Our share repurchase plan and dividend payment initiatives will begin in the third quarter, and we remain focused on maintaining prudent capital allocation and delivering long term sustainable growth for the company.”

Notably, the company’e representation business, led by WME, saw its revenue rise by 6.5 percent to $381.1 million, driven mostly by “the delivery of projects in Endeavor’s nonscripted content production business, as well as increases across our fashion business and new projects and increased spend from 160over90’s corporate clients.”

Endeavor sold its Endeavor Content business last year, but has kept that company’s unscripted division, and has been investing in and acquiring other unscripted production entities.

The company also said that the Writers Guild of America strike, which began in Q2, did impact its business (the SAG-AFTRA strike will not be reflected until Q3).

The strikes will likely have a significant impact on the company’s Q3 earnings, and could impact the company further if they continue to drag on.

The company’s owned sports division delivered $340.1 million in revenue, up 2.5 percent from 2022, driven by UFC, while its events, experiences and rights division saw its revenue rise by 4.1 percent to $591.1 million thanks to new media production deals, as well as the acquisition of Barrett Jackson, the collector car auction and events company.

The sports, data and technology segment saw its revenue rise by 116 percent to $130.6 million, thanks mostly to the addition of OpenBet.

