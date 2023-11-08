Endeavor Earnings: WME Sees Revenue Hit From Hollywood Strikes

In a pivotal quarter for Endeavor, with its TKO spin-out complete, and with the legacy company now pursuing strategic options for its businesses, the company reported mixed results, with a strong performance from its sports businesses, but with the Hollywood strikes taking its toll on its core WME representation business.

Endeavor reported revenue of $1.34 billion in Q3, and had a net loss of $116 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $311.6 million.

“Our results in the third quarter demonstrate the strength of our diversified portfolio and leading position in sports and entertainment,” said Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel . “We are making good progress on our TKO integration efforts, setting ticket sales or attendance records at many of our live events, and continuing to benefit from demand for premium content and experiences. Our focus remains on maximizing shareholder value through capital return initiatives including our share repurchase program and dividend payments, as well as our recently announced evaluation of strategic alternatives.”

The representation segment, led by WME and IMG, had $3856 million in revenue for the quarter, down 0.7% from last year, owing to the strike impact, but offset by the company’s music and sports representation business, as well as higher results at 160over90.

The company’s events, experiences and rights segment also saw revenue decline, thanks largely to the sale of IMG Academy in June.

The company’s sports portfolio, meanwhile, continued to grow, with the owned sports properties (including Endeavor’s majority stake in TKO) delivering $479.7 million, up more than 19% from last year. Likewise, the new sports data and technology segment had revenue of $124.8 million, up $167.2% thanks to the addition of OpenBet.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said last month that with Endeavor’s stock price not reflecting its real value, the company would be looking into strategic alternatives. Endeavor’s largest shareholder, the private equity firm Silver Lake, subsequently said that it was putting together a proposal to take the company private.

