Endeavor Content SVP Kristen Figeroid Departs Sales & Distribution Division

Deadline has confirmed that Endeavor Content SVP Kristen Figeroid departed the firm’s sales and distribution division last week.

Reportedly her exit was amicable as she plans to continue working in the foreign film finance and sales realm. We also hear her leaving has nothing to do with the Endeavor Content sales and distribution team heading over to WME due to the agreement with WGA to have the former divest itself by 80%, and to cease TV series and film packaging by mid-year 2022.

More from Deadline

Figeroid was a near three year vet of Endeavor Content. Before joining she was the President of Sales and Distribution at Bloom. She also worked at Sierra Affinity and Media 8.

Variety first had the news about Figeroid’s exit.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.