The Enchanted sequel almost has a finished script

Sounds like Adam Shankman has had “Happy Working Song” on repeat: At a Television Critics Association panel, the director for the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, revealed that we’re getting closer to seeing Gisele again.

“We are handing in a script in a couple weeks that I’m super happy with. Then gotta get the music written,” he said.

According to Shankman, Disenchanted will have about the same amount of animation as the first film, but there will be more songs (hopefully as catchy and delightful as the iconic Central Park-set “That’s How You Know”).

A sequel for the 2007 romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey has been in the works for a decade. “The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it,” Shankman said. “It’s about Giselle 10 years later going, ‘What is happily ever after?’”

The original film followed Giselle as she stumbles from an animated Disney movie into real-world New York, slowly realizing that her one true love might actually be Dempsey’s grumpy divorce lawyer character and not the Prince Charming (James Marsden) she thought was her happily ever after. “They’re absolutely wrong,” the Enchanted director, Kevin Lima, told EW about people who still ship Giselle and her animated prince. “Because it is about a woman who grows past the small world where she came from and becomes a more fully formed person. So she can’t stay where she was, she can’t get married to the person she met that she decided to marry in a single day.”

No release date for Disenchanted has been announced.